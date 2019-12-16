For a single weekend every few years, St. Helena becomes the musical envy of the North Bay as the St. Helena Chamber Choir performs Handel’s “Messiah.” Not just the famous “Hallelujah” chorus – the whole two-and-a-half-hour magnum opus of faith, grace and redemption. It’s one of the musical treasures of the Western world, and the performance I attended on Sunday made the 278-year-old oratorio sound as fresh as ever. Cheers to the choir, orchestra, soloists, and of course director Craig Bond for putting on such a professional and soulful show.
***
Remember Christopher Olivier, the local whiz kid who founded Napa County Robotics and launched a few other charitable and educational efforts at an age when most kids are just starting to mow their neighbors’ lawns? His OtterBots team is offering a hands-on demonstration at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the St. Helena Public Library. Learn what it takes to compete in international robotics competitions, which combine the physical action of traditional sports with the intellectual rigors of science and technology. Having seen videos of Christopher’s robot in action, I can highly recommend this to audiences of all ages.
***
Vietnam War veteran Chris Rubio of St. Helena was given a new guitar after graduating from the 10-week Guitars for Vets instructional course. The nonprofit is geared toward veterans dealing with PTSD. Chris says the guitar lessons were “a wonderful experience” that gave him focus and enjoyment. Happy strumming, Chris!
***
Between the opening of the Winter Wonderland rolling rink at Lyman Park and Main Street Bookmine, it’s not quite accurate to say that the Houtskool Dumplings pop-up at Carter and Co. is the talk of the downtown – but it’s certainly a talk of the downtown. It offers very of-the-moment modern dumplings from noon to 4 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Try pairing a few dumplings with onigiri, described as a “filled rice ball made with KODA FARMS organic heirloom kokuho rose rice + nori.” It’s available in “vegan” and “ocean” varieties. Recommended for foodies.
***
A news release about Jean-Charles Boisset’s new venture summarizes his flamboyant design aesthetic more succinctly than I ever could by referring to “the signature JCB colors of black and gold with red and leopard print accents.” Boisset is exporting his distinctive style to Silicon Valley with the opening of the JCB Pop-Up Wine Tasting Salon in the Rosewood Sand Hill hotel in Menlo Park. For at least three months, the salon will offer JCB wines, his Passion Collection glassware, and his signature jewelry, perfumes and home accessories. “Wine is a transformative elixir that transports us into another dimension – of dreams, emotions and passion!” Jean-Charles said in the news release. “Through the Rosewood salon we invite you to visit and explore all of your senses.” Indeed!
***
Acacia House, The Charter Oak, Market, the Clif Family Bruschetteria Food Truck and the Gatehouse Restaurant at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone are the five St. Helena restaurants participating in Napa Valley Restaurant Week. From Jan. 26 through Feb. 1, they will offer multi-course prix-fixe menus for lunch ($20-$30) and dinner ($38-$48). Intrigued? Go to visitnapavalley.com/restaurant_week.
***
Dear Reader, Dear Friend, may your Christmas be full of joy, peace and good company. Thank you for reading.