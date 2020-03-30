Aunt Helena

Canceled or cancelled? It’s a word we’re seeing all too often these days, and it seems that the no-nonsense, American-flavored, one-L variant is winning out over the more formal-looking cancelled. My heart is with cancelled, but I’ll bow to the will of the majority on this one. However, I’ll keep my two Ls in cancellation, thank you very much.

I’ll close with wise and sobering words from a friend of a friend in Bergamo, Italy, which is among the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus. Take this very seriously, she advises. “Change your behavior today. Eliminate all unnecessary social contacts for the next weeks. Protect the elderly and those with preexisting conditions by strictly isolating them. If they catch the disease odds are against them. Have only one member of the family shop once a week, the others staying at home. No going to school, getting together with friends, no dinner out ... if you have to go out make sure you take all necessary precautions. This is surely one of the most important periods of your life, take care of yourself and of your dearest.”