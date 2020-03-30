Aunt Helena

Seeing pianist Mike Greensill proudly sporting his red boxers in last week’s Star brightened up my Thursday. At least for a minute, I was able to forget about the devastating physical, psychic and economic toll of the coronavirus. In this era of fear and social distancing, let’s savor every little morsel of levity and joy we can find.
***
Next to the Cameo and the library, the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company might be the closest thing St. Helena has to an unofficial community center. It’s painful to see it closed, but caffeine addicts will be grateful to know that the business is waiving shipping fees and offering home delivery in Napa County. There’s an astonishing array of blends available at napavalleycoffee.com.
***
It probably goes without saying, but Saturday’s household hazardous waste drop-off event has been canceled. There’s no word on a new date, but as soon I have one, so will you.
***
I was alerted to that cancellation by an email from the city of St. Helena, which is doing a terrific job keeping us informed during this strange and unpredictable time. If you’re not on the city’s list, sign up to receive alerts at cityofsthelena.org/newsletter/subscriptions.
***
Nice catch, Mr. B! St. Helena High School teacher (and former Academic Decathlon coach) Evan Blasingame reeled in a good-sized largemouth bass at Lake Hennessey, according to Bill Ryan’s Friday fishing column in the Napa Valley Register. No wonder he’s the faculty advisor to the new St. Helena High School Fishing Club.
***
There’s a new way to check on all of the state, county and community services available during this strange and troubling time. Go to readynapacounty.org to visit the new virtual local assistance center. You can also call 253-4540 or email coronavirus@countyofnapa.org.
***
With the local economy nearly at a halt, a few wineries like Louis M. Martini and William Hill Estate are offering curbside concierge service. You call in your wine order, drive to the winery, and the wine is delivered to your car. If you have an impulsive hankering for a few bottles from your favorite winery, call them or check their website to see if they offer this service.
***
Two weeks and what feels like a decade ago, your ever-hopeful columnist told you about the Anne Gilchrist-Walt Whitman event at the White Barn. As you can guess, it’s since been postponed to a date yet to be announced, along with the White Barn’s musical tribute to the golden age of Hollywood. On the bright-ish side, the White Barn’s website lists both events as postponed, not canceled.
***
Canceled or cancelled? It’s a word we’re seeing all too often these days, and it seems that the no-nonsense, American-flavored, one-L variant is winning out over the more formal-looking cancelled. My heart is with cancelled, but I’ll bow to the will of the majority on this one. However, I’ll keep my two Ls in cancellation, thank you very much.
***
I’ll close with wise and sobering words from a friend of a friend in Bergamo, Italy, which is among the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus. Take this very seriously, she advises. “Change your behavior today. Eliminate all unnecessary social contacts for the next weeks. Protect the elderly and those with preexisting conditions by strictly isolating them. If they catch the disease odds are against them. Have only one member of the family shop once a week, the others staying at home. No going to school, getting together with friends, no dinner out ... if you have to go out make sure you take all necessary precautions. This is surely one of the most important periods of your life, take care of yourself and of your dearest.”
