Is anybody up for some coffee and donuts?
Station has been a downtown source of coffee, community, and decadent donuts since September, but there’s always been a catch: Due to difficulty of finding staff, it was only open Thursdays through Sundays. However, the staffing problem must have been solved, since as of this week The Station is now open seven days a week. Try out those donuts – or the deliriously buttery chocolate chip cookies.
The San Francisco Professional Food Society is presenting its Lifetime Achievement Award to St. Helena’s Antonia Allegra on Feb. 4, during its annual association general meeting in San Francisco. Toni, as she’s known to her many friends, has been active in the food world since 1974 as a cooking teacher, writer, editor and career/writing coach. She’s also managed to find the time to launch the Beringer cooking school in the late ‘80s and serve on the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone launch team in the early ‘90s. Oh, and she’s edited three local magazines and two books. By the time you see this in print, she’ll probably have another achievement or two on her resume. Congratulations, Toni!
Last October I shared the news that Campbell Berry of St. Helena was starting his first year at the highly selective Hamilton College in New York. Now I’m happy to learn that Campbell has made the Dean’s List for the fall semester, earning a GPA of 3.5 or better. In a nod to the fabulous musical named after the college’s inaugural trustee Alexander Hamilton, I encourage Campbell to “get your education, don’t forget from whence you came, and the world’s gonna know your name.”
Jay Greene’s monumental eight-part series of lectures on World War II begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the St. Helena Public Library. The first talk will cover the 20 years after WWI, including the rise of awful villains like Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin. By the way, for a chilling video of Mussolini, search the Internet for “Mussolini crossing arms” and witness his arrogant, almost cartoonishly evil body language.
The library will celebrate Black History Month with a special movie screening at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Due to licensing restrictions, the library has to be coy about naming the movie, so suffice to say it’s a biographical drama about a female slave-turned abolitionist who liberated hundreds of slaves and was about as close as you’ll find to a real-life superhero. Tip your cap to the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, for sponsoring the free event.
The city of St. Helena’s SHINE newsletter contains a brief profile of Preya Nixon, assistant to the city manager since November. Preya was born in India, grew up in Maine, was a coxswain for her college rowing team, previously worked for the town of Yountville, and enjoys visiting local ice cream shops – at least during the summer. “I am always amazed by how beautiful this Valley is and never thought I would end up here,” she said. “I am so happy to be here.” We’re happy to have you, Preya.
Have you ever been curious about the mind-machine cooperation involved in the modern ballot-counting process? As usual, the Napa County Election Division is inviting any and all to observe the March 3 election. Ballot processing will begin Feb. 28. Call 253-4322 or email elections@countyofnapa.org at least 24 hours before you plan to arrive at 1127 First St. Suite E in Napa.