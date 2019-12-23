Let's open with an event that exemplifies the selfless generosity of the holiday season. Saturday’s St. Vincent de Paul Ministry Holiday Assistance Program at the Catholic Church served 137 qualifying families, with a total of more than 500 people from St. Helena, Angwin, Pope Valley and Lake Berryessa. Each one left with a turkey donated by the National Wild Turkey Federation, a large box of nonperishable food provided by the Napa Storehouse and various community partners, and bread and fresh produce from the St. Vincent de Paul Ministry of the St. Helena Catholic Church. There were also bags of toys for kids 12 and younger and gift cards for teens and seniors who are home alone – all courtesy of members of the community. Joleen Cantera and Karen Garcia of the UpValley Family Centers were instrumental in registering families ahead of time. So many organizations contributed that they deserve a fresh *** of their own.
***
OK, here goes: Napa County Coalition of Toys for Tots, Catholic Charities, Napa Storehouse, Salvation Army, Steves Hardware, Napa Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Adventist Health St. Helena, St. Helena Presbyterian Church, St. Helena Fire Department, St. Helena Parks & Recreation, parishioners of the St. Helena Catholic Church, and many local businesses. Thanks especially to the volunteers who gave up their morning to distribute the loot to the families.
***
In related news, Napa Valley CanDo collected 15,739 pounds of food on Dec. 14. That’s enough to provide 13,116 meals for hungry families. The generosity need not stop there. If you’d like to donate to the St. Helena Food Pantry, call and leave a message at 963-5183.
***
The new “Star Wars” movie is dominating the Cameo Cinema’s schedule for the next few weeks, but it’s not quite the only show in town. Per tradition, proprietor Cathy Buck and the Cameo Cinema Foundation are showing a free movie on New Year’s Day – and it’s probably not one you’d expect. “Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away,” a 2012 film based on the contemporary circus attraction, plays at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1. Tickets aren’t necessary, but it would be wise to RSVP at cameocinema.com.
***
More holiday entertainment is available at Rianda House, which is offering two days of special programming between Christmas and New Year’s. On Friday, Dec. 27, there’s a 10:30 a.m. Balance and Stretch class with Kris Coryell, a family-style lunch by Chef Alex from CalFresh Living Healthy at noon, and from 1 to 4 p.m. there’s a Current Events session, Mah Jongg and Canasta. Call 963-8555 ext. 101 to RSVP for the lunch. On Monday, Dec. 30, there’s an easy-does-it exercise class at 10:45 a.m., a cooking demo and lunch with acoustic guitar serenade at 11:45, and Soulful Line Dancing and table games (Mexican Train, Backgammon, Hearts, Canasta) at 1:15. Once again, please RSVP for the lunch at the above number.
***
Have you ever wondered how the library can afford all those free shows? Tip your cap to the St. Helena Public Library Friends & Foundation. As I’ve mentioned before the nonprofit’s annual Bookmark Napa Valley fundraiser will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Markham Vineyards. Lisa Napoli will interview Mark Arax, Julian Guthrie and Daniel Handler. Tickets at supportshlibrary.org. Thanks to top sponsors like the Napa Valley Vintners, E&J Gallo Winery, Janet Myers, Bob and Evalyn Trinchero, Bruce and Martha Atwater, Dolores and Jack Cakebread, the Craig + Kathryn Hall Foundation, and the always-generous Anonymous.
***
The White Barn’s 2020 schedule is taking shape with some tried-and-true acts. There’s Dirty Cello at 8 p.m. Jan. 25, returning favorites Le Jazz Hot at 4 p.m. Feb. 16, and local stalwarts Kith & Kin at 8 p.m. March 13. Tickets to each show are $30. Get your tickets at thewhitebarn.org.
***
A lovely sight Monday morning at St. Helena Cyclery: two girls and their parents examining little pink bikes. I'll give you one guess as to what Santa's leaving under their Christmas tree.
***
Dirty Cello on the 25th, Bookmark Napa Valley on the 26th – my January calendar is filling up rapidly, and I haven’t even opened it yet! It’s still sitting under my tree in a thin, squarish, gift-wrapped package that isn’t fooling anybody. By the time this paper is in your hands, Dear Readers, I’ll have ripped off the paper (I’m not one of those dainty unfolders) and flipped through its pages. Will it be hummingbirds? Exotic fish? Adorable puppies? Only the person who gave it to me knows for sure. Here’s hoping your Christmas morning was as exciting as mine is shaping up to be. See you in 2020!