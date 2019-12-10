This is a difficult time of year for me, Dear Readers, if only for the most trifling reason: I won’t be able to jot down January events on my 2020 calendar until I unwrap it on Christmas morning (I have a faithful friend who gives me one every year). So anything happening more than three weeks from now is scrawled on a messy, semi-organized assemblage of yellow Post-It notes. Poor me. Please try to hold back your tears of sympathy as we delve into one of those 2020 events …
***
Soroptimist International of St. Helena is holding its 43rd annual Crab Feed on Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Native Sons Hall. The theme of “Beads & Bling” promises a spangly and fun evening, whether you’re there on Friday or Saturday. Both nights feature a crab dinner, pasta, fund-a-need, raffle and dessert auction. The Saturday soiree throws in live and silent auctions, dancing, and more of a party atmosphere. The choice is yours. Either way, no-host cocktails are available at 5:30 and dinner seating begins at 6:30. Buy tickets ($75 for Friday, $95 for Saturday) at sisthelena.org.
***
Another Post-It note reminds me that Dirty Cello is performing at the White Barn at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Led by Rebecca Roudman, Dirty Cello ranges from blues to bluegrass and all sorts of funky and romantic points in between. Tickets are $30 and on sale at thewhitebarn.org.
***
Back to the calendrically (yes, it is too a word) secure ground of December. The St. Helena Public Library is offering holiday crafts for kids at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 20. You’ll find materials, help and fun in the children’s room. No registration is required, so just drop in.
You have free articles remaining.
***
The library is also hosting an evening of gingerbread house decorating at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Each family will get their own gingerbread house to adorn as they see fit. All materials will be provided, so “just bring your imagination and Christmas cheer,” as the library puts it. You do need to register in advance, so call 963-5244.
***
Thanks to the eight Tuleyome volunteers, who recently hauled sign post markers and stairs 3,000 feet up the Berryessa Peak Trail. “The primary focus was rebuilding infrastructure that burned, which included replacing the trail markers and fence crossing with metal substitutes,” the Napa County Regional Park & Open Space District wrote in its newsletter. “About 150 pounds of metal was hauled up the mountain and installed.” Andrew Fulks led the effort. “Because carrying heavy posts and a set of stairs up a steep mountain wasn’t challenging enough, Andrew also reports that they pushed some downed trees off the trail on their way up!” the newsletter adds.
***
Remember Callie, the German Shorthaired Pointer (GSPs, to their fans) who was injured in a hit-and-run on North Crane Avenue in August? Her owners, the Anderson family, sent out an update to all the folks who donated to her vet bills. After two surgeries, six days of 24-hour care, medications and follow-up appointments, “We are happy to say Callie has had her final aftercare visit and is being released for normal GSP level activity on December 20th,” the family writes. “If you’re curious to see what 17 weeks of pent up zoomies look like, we’ll be sure to post a video to her Instagram account, @CallieMaximilianaGSP.” The Andersons thank donors “for helping us keep our family intact.”