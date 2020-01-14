St. Helena Drama has gotten under my skin in the best possible way. I watched "The Two Popes" at the Cameo Cinema the other day, and an early scene set to ABBA's "Dancing Queen" brought back memories of last year's "Mamma Mia." I couldn't help but spend the next few minutes of the movie reminiscing about that fabulous production. And speaking of St. Helena Drama ...
***
Have you enjoyed shows like “Mamma Mia” and “The Laramie Project”? Wouldn’t you love to have your business associated with St. Helena Drama's efforts? Here’s your chance to get onto the playbill for the spring musical “Newsies.” Ads and sponsorship opportunities are available for as little as $100. Proceeds will help pay for sets, costumes and orchestra. Interested? Email director Patti Coyle at pcooyle@sthelenaunified.org. “Newsies” will run March 6-15 at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.
***
The founders of our country thought we should count the country’s population every 10 years. Like so many of their ideas, the census has stood the test of time. Learn how to become a paid worker for the U.S. Census Bureau by attending a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 23, at the St. Helena Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St. You can also apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
***
Precocious artist Sophie Rai, a freshman at Pacific Union College Preparatory School in Angwin, will be the guest of honor at an artist reception at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the St. Helena Public Library. In elementary school, Sophie studied under Sharlene Osorio, and she’s currently studying mixed media with Tom Turner, PUC Professor Emeritus of Art. Her favorite media are colored pencil, watercolor and acrylic paint. She loves animal portraits, which makes her an artist after my own heart.
***
Surely you’ve experienced those one-sided conversations where the other person goes on and on at interminable length until your mind starts to wander, and then suddenly you’re called upon to respond to what they’d been saying. Do you sympathize? Console? Share in their righteous indignation? Laugh? The little reveries that cause those perilous situations are what the kids call “zoning out,” and they may or not be the sort of self-hypnosis Brooke Baraz will talk about at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the St. Helena Public Library. A hypnotherapist, Barz will teach self-hypnosis, explain what hypnosis is and isn’t, and then lead a hypnosis session. Her working definition of hypnosis: “meditation with a goal.” You are getting sleepy – but in a purposeful way.
***
Fans of state cross-country champ Harper McClain should swing by Vintage Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. The city is issuing a proclamation honoring the St. Helena High School junior’s outstanding achievement. I’m confident she can stop running just long enough to grab it.
***
As you might have noticed, it’s an election year. That means another edition of the Iowa caucuses. If that term vaguely reminds you of a bone at the base of your spine, you might want to attend Jay Greene’s next lecture at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the St. Helena Public Library. Jay will take us inside the Iowa caucuses – how they work and why they’re considered such an important bellwether. Perhaps mercifully, Jay won’t dwell on U.S. politics for long. Every Tuesday from Feb. 4 through March 24 he will turn his attention to World War II, in an eight-part series he calls “my most ambitious series of talks to date.”
***
Have you stopped by the new Main Street Bookmine? It has a different personality from Main Street Books -- airier and less Dickensian -- but Liza Russ is still behind the counter, and there are still plenty of books to peruse. My favorite finds so far have been Yoko Ogawa's "The Housekeeper and the Professor," an elegant little Japanese novel about a mother and son who bond with an aging mathematician who can't form new long-term memories, and Steve Vogel's "Betrayal in Berlin," a nonfiction account of Cold War espionage that I'm having a terrible time putting down. Happy browsing, Dear Readers.