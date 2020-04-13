Aunt Helena

Who could have guessed that wine barrels – those ordinary, utilitarian objects we see every day and hardly give a second thought to – could bring so much joy to a frazzled and stir-crazy community on Easter Sunday. Cheers to Hall Wines, Matt Mumford, Tony Montelli, the volunteers who delivered the barrels, and the folks who painted them and displayed them in their yards. How about we make it a tradition? (My personal favorites? The R2-D2 on Sylvaner and the Humpty Dumpty next to Vineyard Valley.)
***
A gracious Maureen Kelly passes along news of a wonderful gift to the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School. The Roger J. Trinchero Family Foundation awarded a $25,000 grant to the co-op and matched another $25,000 in donations from the community. “Not only are the Trincheros and our generous supporters giving us a helping hand, they are holding us up right now,” Maureen says. Well done, Trinchero family.
***
Widely trusted family nurse practitioner Beth Lincoln posted an excellent video about the COVID-19 pandemic, with 12 minutes of facts and practical tips on hygiene, masks, and when you should call your doctor. If the steady stream of news reports and White House press conferences leaves you feeling confused or overwhelmed, Beth’s video is a perfect alternative. Search Youtube for “COVID 19 Video Quick Time” or follow the link in the online version of my column.
***
Before the world turned upside down about a month ago, you might have noticed Nancy Dervin outside the post office collecting signatures for a ballot initiative that would prevent hotel development on the Adams Street property. With public signature-gathering clearly out of the question during the shelter-at-home order, Nancy is sending out 2,200 letters via direct mail. The outside of the envelope will say something like “Please open,” “St. Helena community issue,” or “Future of Adams Street.” Please don’t mistake it for junk mail and throw it out, Nancy says. And if you haven’t received the letter by April 22, email Nancy at nancydervin@hotmail.com.
***
In a rare bit of news that’s completely unrelated to the coronavirus, St. Helena’s Chappellet Vineyard has named Mitch Boyd director of sales. Since joining Chappellet in 2015, Mitch has opened up new markets for the winery and developed relationships with key retailers and distributors, the winery says. Congratulations on the promotion, Mitch.
***
The architectural style of the Flora Springs tasting room has been the subject of colorful debate, but it’s hard to argue with the banner on the front of the building that reads, “Stay Safe Napa Valley.” Best wishes to you, Dear Readers. Please stay home – and enjoy the following goofy videos: The Simpsons’ musical parody of “The Planet of the Apes” and the password scene from the Marx Brothers’ “Horse Feathers.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!