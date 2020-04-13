Aunt Helena

***

Before the world turned upside down about a month ago, you might have noticed Nancy Dervin outside the post office collecting signatures for a ballot initiative that would prevent hotel development on the Adams Street property. With public signature-gathering clearly out of the question during the shelter-at-home order, Nancy is sending out 2,200 letters via direct mail. The outside of the envelope will say something like “Please open,” “St. Helena community issue,” or “Future of Adams Street.” Please don’t mistake it for junk mail and throw it out, Nancy says. And if you haven’t received the letter by April 22, email Nancy at nancydervin@hotmail.com.

***

In a rare bit of news that’s completely unrelated to the coronavirus, St. Helena’s Chappellet Vineyard has named Mitch Boyd director of sales. Since joining Chappellet in 2015, Mitch has opened up new markets for the winery and developed relationships with key retailers and distributors, the winery says. Congratulations on the promotion, Mitch.

***

The architectural style of the Flora Springs tasting room has been the subject of colorful debate, but it’s hard to argue with the banner on the front of the building that reads, “Stay Safe Napa Valley.” Best wishes to you, Dear Readers. Please stay home – and enjoy the following goofy videos: The Simpsons’ musical parody of “The Planet of the Apes” and the password scene from the Marx Brothers’ “Horse Feathers.”