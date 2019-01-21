I’m so old I can remember when smoking was cool. Fortunately, the nasty and deadly habit has been stigmatized. But not so fortunately, it’s been replaced among young people by vaping, which has emerged as a supposedly glamorous alternative to traditional smoking. Napa County Mental Health and the UpValley Family Centers are so concerned that they’re holding a free community meeting on vaping at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at St. Helena High School. Learn about e-cigarettes, vaping, and all the nasty health consequences thereof.
***
With the new year comes that joyful time of W-2s, 1099s, 1040s and AGIs. If it’s all too much for you, don’t forget the UpValley Family Centers' offers free tax help to low- and middle-income people from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 7 through April 11, at the St. Helena Public Library. Bring last year’s federal and state tax returns, all applicable W-2s, 1099s, 1099-Rs, bank statements, Social Security benefit statements, driver’s licenses and Social Security cards for all taxpayers, and Social Security cards and photo ID for all dependents. You can schedule an appointment at 963-1919 – otherwise it’s first come, first served.
***
Mark your calendars for Lunafest, the mini-film festival championing women in film at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. The evening of eight films is sponsored by the wonderful ladies of Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets ($55) are available at lunafest.org.
***
The city’s other Soroptimist chapter, Soroptimist International of St. Helena, is holding its 42nd annual Crab Feed, honoring our local “sheroes,” Feb. 1-2 at the Native Sons Hall. As in past years, the Saturday event features crab, wine, no-host bar, music and auction, and Friday is the same thing minus the music and auction. Tickets are $75 for Friday night and $95 for Saturday night, with all proceeds benefiting the club’s scholarship and grant program. Go to sthelenasoroptimist.ejoinme.org/crabfeed.
***
If that hasn’t satisfied your crab fix, the Sons and Daughters of Italy have you covered with their annual Crab Feed on Saturday, Feb. 23, also at the Native Sons Hall. There will be a no-host bar, raffles, prizes, and crabs galore, naturally. A $65 donation is requested. RSVP to Bill at 963-0521 or Kris at 339-9975.
***
A few weeks ago I mused about which award season favorites the Cameo Cinema might bring back leading up to the Feb. 24 Oscars ceremony. Lo and behold, Cathy Buck has scheduled “A Star is Born” at 2, 5 and 7:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and “Bohemian Rhapsody” at 2, 5 and 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. The other movies on her calendar include “The Mule” with Clint Eastwood, “Vice” with Christian Bale’s eerily dead-on portrayal of Dick Cheney, “On the Basis of Sex” for all you Ruth Bader Ginsberg fans, and “Stan and Ollie” about the comedy duo Laurel and Hardy’s later years.
***
In other film-related news, actor/director/producer/writer Doug Barr is giving a “Behind the Scenes” lecture on the movie business at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Rianda House. Doug, who played Lee Majors’ hunky cousin on “The Fall Guy,” will talk about the 100 or so artists who collaborate to turn a script into a movie. RSVP to 963-8555.
***
Last Wednesday’s torrential rainfall surely made for a slow business day. In that kind of weather nobody would want to, say, tour a home that’s for sale, right? Wrong, say the folks at Coldwell Banker, who actually gave two tours that day. Why? Because the prospective buyers wanted to make sure the roofs didn’t leak, of course. Now that’s smart shopping!