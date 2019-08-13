No time for dilly-dallying this week -- I have so much to share with you.
***
One of our favorite thespians, Jimmy Adams, says he is playing five characters in the upcoming Bay Area Premiere of “Puffs,” which is a fundraiser that opens next week. You may have heard or seen Jimmy, who is a past Employee of the Year and an always cheerful grocery checker at Sunshine. “Puffs,” a student store with magical items, opens at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23 at the Oddfellows Hall, 342 Georgia St. in Vallejo. It is billed as “a total immersive experience.” Showtimes are 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and Aug. 30-31; 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Tickets are $20 and a Puff Pride ticket includes a wand, special seating and a keepsake ticket. All proceeds go to help restore the Oddfellows Hall and OTF Youth Theatre.
***
Calistogan Jeff Manfredi was spotted shopping at Sunshine on Thursday, six weeks to the day of his horrific bicycle accident. It was 6:30 a.m., Thursday, June 27, when he was riding his bike on Highway 29 north of Dunaweal Lane, when a car’s passenger side mirror hit him. Luckily, he was wearing a helmet, he says, otherwise he admits he’d be dead. He was taken to St. Helena Hospital with serious injuries, but now he’s mostly recovered. A lesson to you all – please wear helmets when you’re riding your bikes. Jeff and Sally Manfredi have operated Calistoga Pottery for many years and the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce named it the Business of the Year in 2015.
***
One cyclist you’ll never see riding without his helmet is St. Helena’s hometown Congressman Mike Thompson. He’s holding a Napa Climate Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium. Local experts and advocates will talk about various efforts to fight climate change. RSVP to bit.ly/2GVzc09 or call 226-9898.
***
There’s still time to snag a seat for the free 2019 Student Short Film Showcase at noon, Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Cameo Cinema. Get a preview of what the Napa Valley’s best young filmmakers worked on during Documentary and Narrative Film Camps at Pacific Union College. RSVP at CameoCinema.com.
***
Do you ever feel like the magic is gone? Well, Perry Yan the Magician is bringing it back with a family magic show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the St. Helena Public Library. Prepare to be amazed and – since Perry mixes comedy into his routine – amused.
***
St. Helena’s own Robyn Orsini will speak about the Equal Rights Amendment during the Women’s Equality Day workshop sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Bay Area at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the downtown San Francisco Library. If you’d like to go cheer her on, RSVP to bit.ly/322s5Mn. Good luck, Robyn!
***
Attention, horse lovers! (And who in the world doesn’t love horses? They’re so regal and strong and peaceful.) Sunrise Horse Rescue’s annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser returns to Calistoga’s Blossom Creek Farm from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. There will be silent and live auctions, a concert by Philip Claypool, dinner by Elaine Bell Catering, and horseback acrobatics courtesy of the Tambourine Vaulters. Tickets ($225) are available at sunrisehorserescue.org.
***
You’ll have to choose between Harvest of Hope and another fundraiser happening from 6-10 p.m. that same night, this one at Tamber Bey’s Sundance Ranch in Calistoga, benefiting the Arabian Horsemens Distress Fund. You’ll be treated to dinner, wine, a meet-and-greet with some lovely horses, and details about the fund, which was established in 2005 when Arabian horse trainer Ron Copple was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Tickets are $250 at Eventbrite.
***
Before her death, Samantha Lin, the 25-year-old pedestrian, who was killed north of Zinfandel Lane on Aug. 5, was attending veterinary school. A native of San Antonio, Texas, Lin had wanted to be a vet since she was 4 years old. She had graduated from Harvard and was attending North Carolina State’s College of Veterinary Medicine. The veterinary school called the member of the Class of 2020 “a vibrant force” who was “awe-inspiringly smart, funny and effortlessly kind.” She’d been honored for academic achievement and contributed to several published studies in small animal medicine. My condolences to everyone affected by the accident.