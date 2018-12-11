I’d like to start out with something mathematical, i.e., the value of pi to 100 digits: 3.1415926535 8979323846 2643383279 5028841971 6939937510 5820974944 5923078164 0628620899 8628034825 3421170679. Got that? Good. Because the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College is holding a Pi/Pie Day on 3.14, or Thursday, March 14. All math and pie enthusiasts are welcome to come to the college, from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy pizza pies and sweet pies, all made by the Napa Valley Cooking School students, and for sale “at delicious prices.” Now about the value of Pi: A group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. The last reciter standing gets a full pie for free. Start studying …
***
Speaking of the Napa Valley Cooking School, its Fall Restaurant, prepared by the members of the Class of 2019, is nearing an end, with the last luncheon served on Friday, Dec. 14. Executive Chef Elena Sirignano, who has more than 25 years experience on both the East Coast and in the Napa Valley – she was a member of the original French Laundry Team – now runs the school, with the retirement of Barbara Alexander. The four-course meal included donated wines from A (Abstract, Acumen, Adastra and Antica) to T (Titus and Tournesol.) The members of the class will offer an eight-course luncheon menu in the spring.
***
Nancy Merha, owner of St. Helena’s Klass Cleaners at 1141 Main St., next to Sunshine, says she is continuing her warm coat drive this season, as she has for the past five years. She and her staff will take gentle used coats and clothing, for both men and women, to donate to the veterans living at the California Veterans Home in Yountville. The store hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. She collects coats and clothing all year long for the veterans. For more information, call 963-2811.
***
Marielle Coeytaux let us know that there’s music in the air, and she’s invited the community to participate. Please join Coeytaux for Christmas caroling in St. Helena. Singers will gather at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 21 at the Carnegie Building on Adams Street. She advises singers to dress warmly with a dash of red. Children, parents, grandparents and everyone is welcome.
***
The Napa County Office of Education is teaming up with local school districts (including St. Helena) and a few other partners to put on a career fair called Inspire Napa: Dreams Start Now, set for March 21 at the Napa Valley Expo. At this point they're looking for members of the local business community who'd like to reach out to eighth-graders and inspire them to pursue the career of their dreams. If you'd like to participate, email Gillie Miller at gmiller@napacoe.org.
***
Tax season is approaching, which means the UpValley Family Centers is looking for volunteers to help with its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program from January through April in St. Helena and Calistoga. No experience is required, and free training and materials will be provided. If you'd rather not do tax preparation, the family centers could still use your help checking in clients and preparing intake forms. Call Joleen Cantera at 965-5010 ext. 311 or register at volunteer.uwba.org/eks-napa.
***
Are you feeling like Santa Claus? From now through Dec. 24, Visit Napa Valley and The Napa Valley Welcome Center are supporting the Community Action Napa Valley (CANV) 2018 Toy Drive by collecting gift cards to Target, Walmart and Cal-Mart to give to community members in need. The Welcome Center is located at 600 Main St. in downtown Napa and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.
***
Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry in Yountville and Christopher Kostow’s The Restaurant at Meadowood have retained their three-star rating from the 2019 Michelin Guide for the Bay Area. The three-star rating signifies “exceptional cuising worth a special journey.” Throughout the Napa Valley, there are 35 Michelin-rated restaurants, including Auberge du Soleil, which gained one star (high-quality cooking worth a stop); Cook St. Helena and Farmstead, Bib Gourmand-rating (friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices); and Goose and Gander, Press and The Charter Oak, receiving L’assiette rating, which means “simply serves good food.”