Aunt Helena

“I got poisonality!” exclaims one of the peppy young New York newsboys in “Newsies.” And believe me, the musical that’s become the hottest ticket in St. Helena has poisonality to spare.
***
You have only three more chances to catch St. Helena Drama’s “Newsies.” I was there last Sunday, and what a show! Collin Darrall, playing Race, was sensational – an absolute star. Sam Smiley (Jack Kelly) and Emma Pierce (Medda Larkin) were also outstanding. The standing ovation at the end of the show was richly deserved. The last three shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are going fast at sthelenadrama.com.
***
Star editor Dave Stoneberg cooked up a nice surprise for the cast and crew of “Newsies.” With the cooperation of director Patti Coyle, Dave burst into last Thursday’s rehearsal acting the part of an old-fashioned newsboy, yelling “Extra! Extra!” and handing out copies of last week’s Star, with its front-page article about the show. You can see the photo next to my column. Who says kids don’t care about print journalism?
***
Are you curious about the upcoming census and why it’s so important? The city of St. Helena is hosting a “Census Social” at 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the library. A census expert will be on hand to answer your questions.
***
You have free articles remaining.
I believe that the number 19 is the loveliest of all primes, in part because it represents one of our most cherished (and overdue) Constitutional amendments. The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote, and to celebrate its 100th birthday the League of Women Voters of Napa County and the Napa County Library are showing the 2004 docudrama “Iron-Jawed Angels” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St. in Napa. There’s a bit of adult content, so parental discretion is advised. After the film, learn about the latest efforts to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
***
The St. Helena Public Library will hold an artist reception for Terry McIlmoil Henry at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Terry didn’t take up painting until she took an art class at Napa Valley College in 2016, but she’s made up for lost time. Her paintings are on display at the library all month long.
***
Are you passionate about climate change, cycling, walking, and other forms of active transportation? You might be the perfect for St. Helena’s Active Transportation & Sustainability Committee, which is trying to fill a vacant position. The city’s also looking for a St. Helena representative on the Active Transportation Advisory Committee advising the Napa Valley Transportation Authority. Applications are due Friday, March 13. Information and applications are available at cityofsthelena.org and at City Hall. You may also contact City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org.
***
Great news for animal lovers! Last September, Sunrise Horse Rescue helped find a loving new owner for Essie, a pregnant mare who was at risk of being bought at auction by someone who would have sold her for slaughter. The malnourished Essie had a rare infection and her front legs were badly bowed, which made her pregnancy very uncomfortable. Under her new owner, Essie has received top-notch veterinary care and is putting on weight under a nutritious diet. On March 2 at UC-Davis, Essie gave birth to a healthy (and, needless to say, adorable) filly. Any help with the vet bills would be greatly appreciated. Sunrise has launched a fundraising campaign at gofundme.com. Search for “Help Essie and her new filly.”
***
PG&E is updating its customer contact information so that it can send out warnings of Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) during wildfire season. You should have gotten a postcard, but if you’re not sure if they have your latest information, go to pge.com/mywildfirealerts or call 1-8666-743-6589.