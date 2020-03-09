Aunt Helena

***

Are you curious about the upcoming census and why it’s so important? The city of St. Helena is hosting a “Census Social” at 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the library. A census expert will be on hand to answer your questions.

I believe that the number 19 is the loveliest of all primes, in part because it represents one of our most cherished (and overdue) Constitutional amendments. The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote, and to celebrate its 100th birthday the League of Women Voters of Napa County and the Napa County Library are showing the 2004 docudrama “Iron-Jawed Angels” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St. in Napa. There’s a bit of adult content, so parental discretion is advised. After the film, learn about the latest efforts to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

The St. Helena Public Library will hold an artist reception for Terry McIlmoil Henry at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Terry didn’t take up painting until she took an art class at Napa Valley College in 2016, but she’s made up for lost time. Her paintings are on display at the library all month long.

