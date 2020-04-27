Aunt Helena

What can I say about a community in mourning, other than how touched I’ve been at the expressions of grief and remembrance I’ve witnessed and read about since the death of St. Helena High School senior Emma Fife. Her friend Kristina Isdahl created a GoFundMe campaign to install a memorial tree and plaque. She’d raised $18,605 as of Monday, far surpassing her original goal of $1,600. On top of the tree and plaque, she now plans to purchase a bench and give the rest of the money to a scholarship in Emma’s name. What a lovely way to remember a friend.
***
How does St. Helena Drama keep churning out talented young performers like Mia Pelosi, Sofia Osborne and Sam Smiley? Yes, Drama Director Patti Coyle is a superstar, but she couldn’t mount incredible productions like “Newsies,” “The Laramie Project” and “Mamma Mia” without the community’s support. The St. Helena Performing Arts Boosters funds arts and music enrichment opportunities and awards scholarships to graduating seniors. With so much disruption to this school year, the boosters “especially want to recognize the hard work of our graduates and offer financial support for the next stage of their education,” the organization wrote in a fundraising appeal. Its goal for 2020 is $10,000. You can donate via PayPal.me/shpaboosters or mail a check to St. Helena Performing Arts Boosters, P.O. Box 49, St. Helena, CA 94574.
***
Clinica Verde founder and Angwin resident Susan Dix Lyons has joined the board of Mentis, Napa County’s Center for Mental Health Services. Susan served as CEO of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation before founding Clinica Verde, which provides medical services and education for poor families in Nicaragua. She also co-founded Verday Health, which designs and builds spaces for health. “I’m so honored to be joining the Board of Mentis,” Susan said. “Their work is vitally important, and there has never been a more urgent time to support the emotional health and well-being of our communities.” Visit mentisnapa.org for more information.
***
It’s been hard to miss the PG&E work occurring around town. PG&E will offer a webinar at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, to detail its Community Wildfire Safety Program and explain why this year’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) should be shorter and smaller in scale. To sign up, go to pge.com/wildfiresafety.
***
After closing when the shelter-in-place order went into effect, That Pizza Place was set to reopen on Wednesday, April 29, offering 14-inch take-and-bake pizzas. The easiest way to order is by phone: 968-9671. Here’s to scrappy local businesses coming back to life – let’s hope it’s the beginning of a trend.
***
Have recent events made you or your children feel anxious and distressed? Aldea operates a Family Wellness and Support Line at 543-1152. Bilingual operators are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week to offer support, refer you to available services, and help you talk to your kids about their feelings.
***
I'll see you (from a safe distance) at the St. Helena Farmers' Market from 7:30 to noon Friday in the lovely parking lot at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus. Even though socializing is discouraged, it will be nice to regain some semblance of normalcy in such troubling times.
