Aunt Helena

What can I say about a community in mourning, other than how touched I’ve been at the expressions of grief and remembrance I’ve witnessed and read about since the death of St. Helena High School senior Emma Fife . Her friend Kristina Isdahl created a GoFundMe campaign to install a memorial tree and plaque. She’d raised $18,605 as of Monday, far surpassing her original goal of $1,600. On top of the tree and plaque, she now plans to purchase a bench and give the rest of the money to a scholarship in Emma’s name. What a lovely way to remember a friend.

How does St. Helena Drama keep churning out talented young performers like Mia Pelosi, Sofia Osborne and Sam Smiley? Yes, Drama Director Patti Coyle is a superstar, but she couldn’t mount incredible productions like “Newsies,” “The Laramie Project” and “Mamma Mia” without the community’s support. The St. Helena Performing Arts Boosters funds arts and music enrichment opportunities and awards scholarships to graduating seniors. With so much disruption to this school year, the boosters “especially want to recognize the hard work of our graduates and offer financial support for the next stage of their education,” the organization wrote in a fundraising appeal. Its goal for 2020 is $10,000. You can donate via PayPal.me/shpaboosters or mail a check to St. Helena Performing Arts Boosters, P.O. Box 49, St. Helena, CA 94574.