Loyal police log readers know there’s still one more Australian shepherd on the loose in St. Helena. Cameran Pridmore of Capell Creek Ranch and Kennels is rehabilitating five of the captured dogs in Pope Valley by offering them the training, socialization, vaccinations, veterinary treatment and love they need to become suitable for adoption. In a Facebook fundraiser, Cameran writes that she’s “a bit overwhelmed but we’ve got this. Thank you again to all that have donated. It all adds up. Five dogs is a lot and the time involved is nuts.” She’d raised $2,055 as of Monday. To donate, search for “Mini Ausie Rescue” or Cameran Pridmore on Facebook.
***
I assume Cameran is aware that the Napa Valley Community Foundation is accepting grant proposals for the David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund, which aims to improve or sustain the welfare of small animals in Napa County. The amount available this year is $126,381, and the deadline to apply is Oct. 15. Find out more at napanvalleycf.org. Before you apply, you might want to attend an informational session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Napa Valley Community Foundation, 3299 Claremont Way, Suite 2 in Napa.
***
Local singers will be praising God with the help of Pacific Union College’s magnificent Rieger organ at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Hymns will be selected by local Adventist churches, and performers will include guest organist Malcolm Anderson, PUC Prep school choirs, Paulin Center string ensembles and violinist LeRoy Peterson. A reception will follow in the PUC Fireside Room. Admission is free.
***
One of St. Helena’s go-to local-serving businesses is winning regional accolades. Central Valley Builders Supply was named one of “The Best Places to Work in the North Bay” by the North Bay Business Journal. The business donates a portion of its profits to build strong families and affordable housing, and employees receive eight paid volunteer hours a year to dedicate to a philanthropic organization.
***
Water-conscious gardeners love succulents, and nobody knows succulents like the UC Master Gardeners, who will share some growing tips at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the St. Helena Public Library. Bring some succulents to share or trade and go home with a lovely plant.
***
Something tells me this is going to draw quite a crowd. The library is hosting a Latino heritage celebration featuring Mariachi Jalisco, billed as the Bay Area’s premier mariachi group, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. The show will be in the parking lot. Expect refreshments courtesy of the library’s Friends & Foundation and a wonderfully festive atmosphere. Plus, mariachi players always have the most splendid outfits.
***
Did you know the Oakville Grocery is the oldest continually operating grocery store in California? Historian Lin Weber does. She’ll share that and many other facts about the historic business (founded in 1874) at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Rianda House. RSVP to 963-8555.
***
Don’t ask me how she arranged it, but Cameo Cinema proprietor Cathy Buck is hosting an advance showing of the “Downton Abbey” movie at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. That’s a full eight days before the official premiere on Sept. 20. Fans will also have a chance to enjoy a suitably posh afternoon tea at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, before the 2 p.m. showing.