All this lovely spring weather (Monday notwithstanding) means it must be time for the St. Helena Choral Society’s spring choral concert. The St. Helena Children’s Chorus and Teen Choir will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, in the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Admission is free. While you still have your calendars out, note that the Jazz@7 Vocal Ensemble and the local group Vocal Color are presenting a choral concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the White Barn. Tickets are $25 and will be available through brownpapertickets.com. Just how good are these choirs, you ask? Read on …
***
Maestro Craig Bond sent along a note about the Teen Choir competing with 11 other choirs at a music festival in Santa Clara last weekend. The result? A first-place trophy and a “Best In Festival” trophy, meaning the choir got the highest score in the entire festival, which included bands, orchestras and choirs. Emma Pierce was named the overall best soloist in the festival. “It was very exciting,” Craig writes. “Of course, the kids then got to enjoy the entire day at the Great America theme park. After spending the night in Santa Clara we drove home through SF, stopping at Pier 39 for lunch.” Huzzahs to Emma and the other talented choristers.
***
As of Monday, the tally for Give Big St. Helena stands at $208,234.70 raised for our local schools. Organizers are holding a Big Thanks Celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Merryvale cask room, 1000 Main St. The event will feature hors d’oeuvres by St. Helena High School culinary students, floral arrangements by floral design students, a performance by the St. Helena High School Chamber Singers and the announcement of the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation’s 2019 Teacher of the Year award. Thanks to Merryvale and Sunshine Foods for sponsoring the event. Please RSVP to hello@givebigsthelena.com by Friday, April 26.
***
Give Big isn’t quite over, by the way. You can still donate at givebigsthelena.com or attending Beekeeping Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Pestoni Family Estate Winery, 1673 St. Helena Highway (Highway 29), south of St. Helena. Presentations will include Pollinator-Friendly Gardening, “So You Want To Be A Beekeeper,” Hive Management, and Healthy Lifestyle & Healthy Planet. Enjoy wine tasting, a food truck and fresh almond milk, honey and almonds from the winery’s orchards, and then go home with your own starter hive. Decorated beehives will be auctioned off to benefit Give Big. Find out more at abeeprovisions.com.
***
It’s almost time to Rally4Rianda. The annual fundraiser benefiting Rianda House kicks off with a rally and classic car show from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Lyman Park. Admission is free, but tickets will be sold for lunch and activities on the day of the event. Marvel at the elegance and style of some amazing cars, play technology and virtual reality games, enjoy Dixieland music by the Saint Helena Community Band and see a magician do some tricks. There will be bites from Sorensen Catering, ice cream from Umpqua Bank, cookies from Model Bakery, beer from Mad Fritz, and plenty of local wines. Perhaps best of all, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, an artist by trade, is doing a portrait booth. Geoff, if you find me sitting in your booth in my Sunday best, please feel free to smooth out my crow’s-feet, sharpen up my jawline – oh never mind, just paint me as I am, Mr. Mayor!
***
The upcoming Sidewalk Sale, sponsored by the City of St. Helena and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, gives us all a chance to enjoy some spring sunshine and browse for deals at the same time. Be sure to check it out along Main Street Friday through Sunday, May 3-5.
***
The Sidewalk Sale would be a good time to check out La Loosh, the new store at 1309B Main St. They sell soap, skin care products, perfume and bags, according to Hasan Demir, who was keeping shop a few weeks ago. It's nice to see one less vacant space downtown.
***
The website SFGate is fond of lists, and when those lists involve nice places to visit, St. Helena is rarely neglected. Our fair city was named one of “Our favorite must-see small towns in Northern California,” with a photo of the picturesque Rhine House at Beringer Vineyards. It’s hard to argue with that.
***
It’s coming up on lunchtime and I’m hungry, so I’ll close with something delicious. Last Friday was National Grilled Cheese Day, which should be a national holiday if you ask me. Clif Family Winery’s Bruschetteria food truck had an undeniably sublime grilled cheese sandwich, with that ideal marriage of gooiness and crunch, served with apple butter and tomato dukkah soup. The Model Bakery was also serving a yummy grilled cheese with tomato soup and the kids menu at Farmstead offers the hard-to-beat favorite year-round.