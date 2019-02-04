The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Celebrate St. Helena awards are the nearest thing we have to Oscars in this town, and the winners bear repeating: Norma Ferriz for Citizen of the Year, Pennyweight for Business of the Year, Stephanie Iacobacci for Employee of the Year, and St. Helena Preschool For All for Nonprofit of the Year. They will be honored at a reception at 6 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Merryvale Vineyards, with food provided by Oak Avenue Catering. Tickets are $45 and available at sthelena.com.
***
Great ideas are easy to come by in St. Helena – just eavesdrop on the community tables at Gillwoods and the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company. But it takes a tremendous amount of energy and commitment to put those ideas into practice and sustain them year after year. That’s what the St. Helena Historical Society has managed to do with its innovative “History Becomes Art” fundraiser, which returns for its third year from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Brasswood. As you probably recall, the fundraiser features art inspired by photos of St. Helena’s past. Nineteen artists are participating this year, including Gordon Huether of Napa, who chose a photo titled “Old Man McPike,” created an image on glass, and pinned it to recycled wood. “I grew up in St. Helena on Allison Avenue, and I am happy to support the historical society’s efforts to preserve the history of my home town,” Huether said. “I was drawn to the character of ‘Old Man McPike’ and am reminded how our memory functions to preserve people, places and images of the Napa Valley that are in danger of being forever lost to the march of time and progress.” Tickets are $100 and available at shstory.org.
***
In other local art news, St. Helena painter Laurie Shelton’s “Cows” paintings will be on display April 13 through July 21 at the Napa Valley Museum in Yountville. Word is she’s in the midst of a “cattle roundup” seeking her original paintings owned by locals who might be generous enough to lend them back for the show. If you own one of her paintings and can spare it for a few months, email her at lauriemshelton@yahoo.com. As soon as I can I’ll pass on more details about the exhibit, which will coincide with the museum’s “Picasso and the Masters of 20th Century Printmaking.”
***
Our beloved TraVigne Pizzeria is hosting a "Pint Night" with beers from Sudwerk Brewing Company from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 13. The beers will include Northern Pilsner, the Big DIPL and California Dry Hop Lager in cans. TraVigne is at 1016 Main St. Details at pizzeriatravigne.com or 967-9999.
***
If you drop by the Napa Valley College’s Upper Valley Campus on College Avenue, expect to see a relatively new face. Gen Dunlap is the campus’s new administrative assistant, after serving as a part-time secretary since last June. A third-generation St. Helena, she sounds like quite an interesting lady. She’s taught ESL, Portuguese and yoga, worked in retail at City Sweats, her family’s store in Napa, spent more than 10 years working in the California community college system, and earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of San Diego and a master's degree in TESOL (teaching English to speakers of other languages) from California State University East Bay. She’s also a writer, singer, gardener, world traveler, wife, and mother of a 4-year-old daughter. You can meet her at the front desk, call her at 967-2901 ext. 2902, or email her at jennifer.dunlap@napavalley.edu.
***
The St. Helena Public Library is celebrating Valentine’s Day with the showing of "The Princess Bride." The event starts with a trivia game at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, followed by the movie at 6:30. There will be prizes, sparkling wine, cider and treats. Costumes are optional but encouraged. To be honest, I've never seen the movie, but it's quite the cult classic. There’s a lot of swashbuckling action, a cast featuring everyone from Cary Elwes to Andre the Giant, and the famous line “Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father – prepare to die!”
***
Far-flung colleges love to send news of local students who’ve made their honor rolls. Northeastern University is out with its dean’s list, and two St. Helena students – Nell Sweeney and Sophia Sakopoulos – earned the distinction with a GPA of 3.5 or better. Huzzahs to Nell and Sophia!
***
A similar note from the Missouri University of Science and Technology doesn’t mention anyone from St. Helena, but there is one scholar from Yountville, Christopher Kinney. As a junior majoring in computer engineering, Christopher made the honor list with a GPA of 3.2 or better. Well done, sir!