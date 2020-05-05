Aunt Helena

Eavan Boland, a giant of Irish poetry, feminist poetry and poetry in general, died on April 27. Her passing weighs heavily on those of us who had the privilege of seeing her read and discuss her work at the Napa Valley Writers’ Conference last year. Well acquainted with the Bay Area as director of the creative writing program at Stanford, Boland served on the conference’s poetry faculty in 2012, 2017 and 2019. “We were so lucky to have Eavan as part of our faculty,” Pneuman said. “She has said she loved the conference for its warmth, and that it reminded her of the community workshops she led in Ireland before she came to Stanford.” Another admirer, after hearing of Boland’s death, directed me to her poem “Quarantine,” which is heartrending, sadly relevant today, and just a Google search away. For a deeper dive, pick up her “New Collected Poems.” I’m sure Liza Russ at Main Street Bookmine could order it for you.