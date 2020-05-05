Aunt Helena

The following column is dedicated to everyone who’s worn a face covering in public this week. Bless your heart. I visited the Farmers’ Market on Friday and saw nary an uncovered face. In normal times, it would have been a tad creepy. Right now, it’s sublime.
***
Let’s start out on a positive (musical) note. A few weeks ago you might have read that St. Helena High School alumna Mia Pelosi joined a women’s a cappella group at New York University. If you thought COVID-19 had stopped them, think again. The NYU Cleftomaniacs gathered via videoconference and posted a performance of the Natasha Bedingfield song “Unwritten” on Youtube. Search Youtube for “NYU Cleftomaniacs Unwritten” or click the link in the online version of my column. Mia’s in the bottom right corner.
***
Dear Readers, The Model Bakery is back. It reopened Saturday with a limited menu consisting of breakfast sandwiches, English muffins, sourdough bread, coffee drinks and pastries. In its absence, I’d been buying different brands of sourdough bread at the store, but nothing could match Model’s. And I can hardly say anything about the English muffins that hasn’t already been said. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and, of course, all orders are to go. (There's a limit of six people in the shop at one time, which is appropriate social distancing.)
***
Wondering when the St. Helena Street Piano will return for its fourth year? It’s ready to go, says organizer Bill Ryan, but it’s waiting for Lyman Park to reopen. When will that be? No clue, but hopefully sooner rather than later.
***
Children’s librarian Leslie Stanton has been posting storytime videos ideal for the youngest bookworm in your family. Leslie says the latest book, “Fran’s Flower” by Lisa Bruce, is one of her favorites. Find her videos on the “Kids and Teens” page at shpl.org.
***
Welcome to Napa County, Elizabeth Scott. She’s the county’s new Public Information Officer, taking over for Molly Rattigan. She previously worked as a PIO at the state level, for agencies like the Department of Water Resources and the High Speed Rail Authority. Before that, she worked in television news and had her own law practice. Expect to see her quoted in the Register and the Star from time to time, speaking on behalf of the county.
***
Sadly, but to the surprise of no one, the Napa Valley Writers’ Conference has cancelled its 2020 conference scheduled for late July. "We look forward to meeting face to face once again next year with our valued staff, visiting faculty, participants, and local community supporters," said conference executive director Angela Pneuman. This was to be the conference’s 40th year, so expect a big milestone celebration in 2021.
***
Eavan Boland, a giant of Irish poetry, feminist poetry and poetry in general, died on April 27. Her passing weighs heavily on those of us who had the privilege of seeing her read and discuss her work at the Napa Valley Writers’ Conference last year. Well acquainted with the Bay Area as director of the creative writing program at Stanford, Boland served on the conference’s poetry faculty in 2012, 2017 and 2019. “We were so lucky to have Eavan as part of our faculty,” Pneuman said. “She has said she loved the conference for its warmth, and that it reminded her of the community workshops she led in Ireland before she came to Stanford.” Another admirer, after hearing of Boland’s death, directed me to her poem “Quarantine,” which is heartrending, sadly relevant today, and just a Google search away. For a deeper dive, pick up her “New Collected Poems.” I’m sure Liza Russ at Main Street Bookmine could order it for you.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!