A dog-friendly park, calming down about college admissions, political events, books about wine, and Latinos who make wine. Quite the gamut this week.
***
St. Helena High School is hosting “A Well-Balanced Perspective on College Fit” at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center. Put on by Stanford University’s Challenge Success group, the event offers “a ‘calm down’ message to students and their parents about the college application, acceptance, and attendance process,” says library media specialist Susan Swan, who knows that process inside and out. “College rankings influence too many people who tend to believe quality education is only available at elite colleges. In fact, there are a lot of myths about college that stressed parents buy into that are completely untrue. Our goal is to guide students and parents to a more thoughtful college search and application process.” No pre-registration is necessary.
***
One of St. Helena’s great underappreciated public spaces is the dog park at Wappo Park. Already beloved by a small but enthusiastic community of dog owners, the park is better than ever thanks to a makeover by the Public Works and Parks & Recreation staff. The park was expanded by 5,900 square feet and workers did a marvelous job trimming low-lying branches, spreading bark, and generally tidying up the park. Well done! It’s worth a visit, whether you bring along a canine buddy or not.
***
The League of Women Voters of Napa County is hosting a pair of free candidate forums at the Napa Valley College Library’s Community Room in Napa. The first one, for Napa County Treasurer-Tax Collector and Board of Supervisors Districts 4 and 5, is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. The second one, for judicial candidates (seat 3), is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Both events are free. You may also check your registration status and pick up nonpartisan information about Proposition 13 and Measure K.
You have free articles remaining.
***
Originally set for November but postponed at the last minute, the St. Helena Public Library’s Evening of Latino Winemakers will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Expect stimulating discussions with local winemakers, with an emphasis on how Latinos have affected the wine industry in the past and present. Come prepared to taste, naturally. Refreshments are courtesy of the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library.
***
If your personal library includes a shelf or two of books devoted to wine, be sure to attend the talk by Jullianne Ballou, presented by the Napa Valley Wine Association, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the St. Helena Public Library. As the first Warren Winiarski Wine Writer Collection Fellow at UC Davis, Ballou is researching the influence of wine writers on U.S. wine production post-Prohibition. We’ve all heard about how Robert Parker’s palate has affected the industry, but I’m sure Ballou will delve more deeply into the topic. Thanks again to the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library.
***
A few weeks ago, a fellow lover of the written word who happens to be a friend of mine discovered a vast and perhaps irreconcilable difference in our grammatical philosophies. She adores Oxford commas (also known as serial commas) and I simply can’t stand the sight of them, except when deployed to avoid confusion or absurdity. So imagine my amusement when she followed up with a friendly note with the heading “Happy Oxford Comma Appreciation Day!” (“That was just a joke, but a very good idea, if you ask me,” she added.) What’s easier on the eye? Red, white, and blue? Or red, white and blue? You be the judge, Dear Readers.