The Rev. Canon Charles Dillon of Oakville’s St. Stephen’s Anglican Church sends a particularly pertinent message: “Pray for deliverance from the consequences of the fires for the folks of Paradise and Chico. We are grateful the relief of rains that quench the fires, but add to the suffering of so many. May our Lord protect them!”
Speaking of fires, Napa Valley vintners Ryan and Crystal Waugh formed a nonprofit, Relief Wines, to help the people and communities who were affected by last year’s devastating wildfires. Relief Wines will give 100 percent of its profits to causes that are important to the Waugh family. The first Relief wines to launch this month are the 2017 Firestorm North Coast Chardonnay ($20) and 2017 Firestorm Rosé ($20), which are available for purchase at ReliefWines.com. All profits from the Firestorm wines will go to Habitat for Humanity Sonoma County to support the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County, which will take years.
Lest we forget, St. Helena's Christmas festivities will begin with a tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 30 at the city's Carnegie Building. Santa will light the tree and after that, an indoor open house will be held, including complimentary hot spiced cider and home made cookies from the pastry kitchen at Chris Consentino restaurant, Acacia House at Las Alcobas.
Earlier this week, workers were busy building a wooden form in Lyman Park, in preparation for the skating rink that opens at noon Saturday. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults; skates included.
The folks at the CIA Greystone remind us that their Holiday Open House will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 12. Bring the family to enjoy a gingerbread house contest, cookie decorating, seasonal drinks, festive treats, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and you'll be entered into a raffle.
St. Helena’s Music Man, Craig Bond, will direct the 45 voices that make up the St. Helena Children’s Chorus in a special concert at noon, Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Cameo Cinema. After the chorus sings holiday favorites, we all can enjoy hot chocolate and holiday cookies. The concert will be followed by a family-friendly holiday film, "Elliot, The Littlest Reindeer."
Cathy Buck, impresario of the Cameo Cinema, St. Helena’s 105-year-old jewel of a movie house, reminds us that “Bohemian Rhapsody” will be screened from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6. It is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.
Later on this month, the Cameo will celebrate the opening day of Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” on Wednesday, Dec. 19. It stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed by Rob Marshall.
Holly Rogers, general manager of the Saint Helena Community Band, last week said there were only about 100 tickets left for the “Inglenook Holiday Open House 12th Annual Saint Helena Community Band Concert in the Barrel Room,” which is a mouthful, but will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 9. Tickets are free, but because seating is limited, please make reservations ASAP at Eventbrite.com.
Acacia House chef Chris Cosentino and business partner Oliver Wharton will host the Second Annual Feast of the Seven Cultures at Las Alcobas in St. Helena. The feasting begins Thursday, Nov. 29 and continues through Dec. 20. The dinner series will feature six guest chefs, who will each create a one-night-only tasting menu featuring both plated and family-style dishes based on the country they represent. Tickets are on sale now through OpenTable. The dinners are $125 per person excluding tax and gratuity ($165 all inclusive) with an optional beverage pairing for $95. Reservations are available from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A portion of proceeds from the dinners will go to Chefs Cycle: No Kid Hungry.
One of our favorite people, Linda Neal, vintner of Tierra Roja in Oakville, sends Thanksgiving greetings from Morocco. She is spending the next two years in the Peace Corps and writes she is well and adds “it has been an amazing experience so far.” She is posting news of her life in Morocco on her website, tierraroja.com, and adds “the Moroccan people have all been extremely welcoming and friendly.” On Dec. 1, she will move to her permanent site, a small town at the edge of the Tazekka National Park.
Congratulations to Bob Torres and John Trefethen, who were recently named to the 22-person Board of Directors for Festival Napa Valley. The BOD is responsible for overseeing Festival Napa Valley’s mission of enriching the community through innovative performances and inspiring educational programs, according to a news release. Torres, a St. Helena native and third-generation owner of Trinchero Family Estates, is also its vice chairman. Trefethen is CEO of Trefethen Family Vineyards. The 14th edition of Festival Napa Valley will take place at venues throughout Napa Valley from July 12-21.