If you had just five minutes to evacuate your house, what would you take with you? It’s a scary question, but given the heightened risk of wildfires, maybe it’s one we all need to ask. Which leads me into my first item ...
***
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth alerted the Star that the city of St. Helena and Napa County are teaming up on a disaster preparedness meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13, at the St. Helena firehouse. Find out how to be ready for an emergency and how the city and county are working together to respond to disasters like wildfires. RSVP at bit.ly/april13fair. There will be a second meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, also at the firehouse.
***
On a less sobering “note,” three Upvalley bands are putting on a free spring concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Paulin Hall on the Pacific Union College in Angwin. The lineup includes the Saint Helena Community Band, conducted by Andy Collinsworth; the PUC Preparatory School Band, conducted by John Gilley; and PUC’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble, conducted by Asher Raboy. Expect to hear selections such as Meredith Wilson’s “Seventy-Six Trombones,” Paul Murtha’s “Eighties Flashback,” Pietro Mascagni’s “Intermezzo Sinfonico” from “Cavalleria Rusticana,” and songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein.
***
Surely I’m not the only one relishing this year’s wildflowers. Enjoy the colorful flora of the Missimer Snell Valley Preserve with a wildflower hike from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 19. The preserve’s rare serpentine grassland habitat produces a gorgeous display. Bring water, lunch and a folding chair. The trip departs from Rianda House and is limited to 15 people, so be sure to register in advance at 963-8555, ext. 101.
***
Poet Susan Wooldridge is holding a poetry workshop at the St. Helena Public Library at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Wooldridge, the author of “Poemcrazy” and “Foolsgold,” has been teaching poetry for more than 20 years. Her advice should be useful for everyone from published writers to beginners. Reserve a seat at 963-5244. This is also a great way to prepare for the library’s Stevenson Open Mic Poetry Night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25.
***
If you love celebrating Easter, why not get started a day early? Oakville Grocery is hosting its annual Easter EGGstravaganza from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, with an Easter egg hunt, egg decorating, and games and activities. Even the Easter bunny has promised to take some time out of his hectic schedule to take photos with kids. There will be complimentary wine and beer, with hot dogs and pizza available for purchase. RSVP to events@boisset.com.
***
The folks at Meadowood Napa Valley are justly proud of the resort earning another Triple Five-Star award from Forbes Travel Guide. Meadowood is one of 11 hotels in the world to ear five stars for its hotel, restaurant and spa. Congratulations to the hard-working staff, which includes more than a few St. Helenans.
***
It was Miss Scarlet with the candlestick in the – caboose? The Napa Valley Wine Train is offering a monthly Murder Mystery Tour starting Saturday, April 13, and continuing through November. Passengers will be treated to a 1920s-era murder mystery with a “speakeasy” theme. Tickets are $216 apiece. Find more information at winetrain.com/events/murder-mystery. Period-appropriate attire is encouraged but not required. If only I could find my elbow-length gloves…
***
You might have noticed last week that the man who murdered St. Helenan Juli Mathis in 1993 was once again denied parole. The family of Joanne Mathis Wilson, Juli’s mother, would like to thank the community for all the letters and signatures they sent urging the parole board to keep Juli's murderer locked up. She was only 28 years old when she died.