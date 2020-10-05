Now that we’ve let “Populism Politics” run its course and left us with polarized leadership, no agreed plan to deal with the city’s substantial financial liabilities and dwindling reserves, a spreading retail blight on Main Street, a condemned City Hall, potted roads, broken sidewalks . . . it’s time to “Better Call Hall & Hardy.”

Eric Hall and Lester Hardy are not high school friends or partners of any kind. But they would be very effective working together on the City Council since they share common objectivity to forensic facts. In other words, they are not in denial to what is happening to our town and not pandering to the electorate to keep drinking the Kool-Aid, that “all is great here and stay strong.”

Lester Hardy, who is already well-known and appreciated for years of community service and stewardship on past City Councils and chair of the current Planning Commission, is probably the lead horse. We’re so lucky he’s in the race.

The other candidate, Eric Hall is of much interest to my fellow merchants and local business owners in St. Helena. We rarely find a candidate like Eric Hall, who not only carries a stellar business resume but has deep philosophical connection to the environment, the academics and California history.