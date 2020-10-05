Now that we’ve let “Populism Politics” run its course and left us with polarized leadership, no agreed plan to deal with the city’s substantial financial liabilities and dwindling reserves, a spreading retail blight on Main Street, a condemned City Hall, potted roads, broken sidewalks . . . it’s time to “Better Call Hall & Hardy.”
Eric Hall and Lester Hardy are not high school friends or partners of any kind. But they would be very effective working together on the City Council since they share common objectivity to forensic facts. In other words, they are not in denial to what is happening to our town and not pandering to the electorate to keep drinking the Kool-Aid, that “all is great here and stay strong.”
Lester Hardy, who is already well-known and appreciated for years of community service and stewardship on past City Councils and chair of the current Planning Commission, is probably the lead horse. We’re so lucky he’s in the race.
The other candidate, Eric Hall is of much interest to my fellow merchants and local business owners in St. Helena. We rarely find a candidate like Eric Hall, who not only carries a stellar business resume but has deep philosophical connection to the environment, the academics and California history.
When was the last time we had a combo teacher-businessman-philanthropist on the council? Eric not only runs his complex family businesses, parents five kids, tends to local charities with his amazing wife, Christy Pestoni, but also teaches finances at PUC. We’re lucky he’s in the race too.
Eric Hall on the City Council would finally give the business community some voice based on an alignment of interest in generating jobs, prosperity and trade. Business leaders develop wealth while politicians argue over the distribution of wealth. For this town to succeed and survive from the impacts from this horrific fire, we need more business generating revenue, jobs and less politics.
All the candidates running for council are good people with noble intentions. However, St. Helena was built on the hard work and risks taken from businesses. For this town to survive, we need to balance our council mix and allow more representation from the business community.
Join me in rebuilding this town: vote for Eric Hall and Lester Hardy for City Council.
Oliver Caldwell
St. Helena
