Betty Rhodes Senior Corner: 'Caregiver Confidential'

I had begun feeling tired, a little cranky, and my body has become less than relaxed and happy, so I asked Julie to help me do the Zoom thing. It has been three months that I have done no exercising at all. Monday morning at 8 I was checked in with Julie, now living in Colorado.

We began. I did fine for the first 5 or 10 minutes. I kept up, was breathing a little fast, and then the three months off time reared its ugly head. Continued for the hour, but much slower. What did I expect, right? Being the stubborn person that I am, I’m in it for the duration. I know that once I hit my stride, again, I’ll be fine. I’ll feel much better, my body will be happier, I’ll regain my lost energy, but, for now, I’m going to use better judgement. My goal is to workout with Julie by Zoom on Mondays and Wednesdays, and I know that it would not be long until I’m back up to speed. Can’t wait. Why don’t you join me by contacting Julie at: Julie@julie-webster.com