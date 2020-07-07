Betty Rhodes Senior Corner: 'Caregiver Confidential'

Good morning and welcome to our Senior Corner.
I was, recently, given a book to review titled, “Caregiver Confidential,” written by Cheri J. Bailly-Jacob.
This book tells the stories of “Living with My Husband’s Alzheimer’s Disease.”
My first reaction was, what a kindness this book is as it opens a door on what to expect when a family member is diagnosed with dementia.
With so many families affected by Alzheimer’s disease, hopefully some comfort and ideas will come to these families by reading this well-written book.
The book will take you from the initial problems that author Cheri first noticed her husband, Bob, having, through to the very end.
While reading this informative book, you will learn about classes for Memory Loss; Mind Boosters; the Adaptive Physical Education Class at our Napa Valley College and other suggestions that the author found helpful for both her and her husband.
The author’s intention, of course, was to help readers become familiar with the journey through the many phases her husband’s illness took.
Former First Lady Roselynn Carter had this to say about caregivers: “There are only four kinds of people in the world. Those who have been caregivers. Those who are currently caregivers. Those who will be caregivers, and those who will need a caregiver.”
I hope that, if this applies to you, that you will find comfort in learning more of what this excellent book has to offer.
I strongly recommend Cheri J. Bailly-Jacobs book, “Caregiver Confidential.”
I’m excited. I had my first Essentrics Zoom class with Julie yesterday morning. As a good friend, and Essentrics instructor, she, very kindly, walked me through the Zoom thing.
I had begun feeling tired, a little cranky, and my body has become less than relaxed and happy, so I asked Julie to help me do the Zoom thing. It has been three months that I have done no exercising at all. Monday morning at 8 I was checked in with Julie, now living in Colorado.
We began. I did fine for the first 5 or 10 minutes. I kept up, was breathing a little fast, and then the three months off time reared its ugly head. Continued for the hour, but much slower. What did I expect, right? Being the stubborn person that I am, I’m in it for the duration. I know that once I hit my stride, again, I’ll be fine. I’ll feel much better, my body will be happier, I’ll regain my lost energy, but, for now, I’m going to use better judgement. My goal is to workout with Julie by Zoom on Mondays and Wednesdays, and I know that it would not be long until I’m back up to speed. Can’t wait. Why don’t you join me by contacting Julie at: Julie@julie-webster.com
I’ve recently learned that our bodies and our minds are much alike in that when one is functioning well so is the other. My brain has gotten a little lazy just as my body has, so I’m expecting some magic to be happening, soon.
Ninety-two is just a number, and if you’re stubborn, just accept the fact, and more on. I loved visiting with you. Enjoy this great life that we have. Find your joy.
Betty Rhodes is active on the Napa County Commission on Aging, as well as the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net
