Beyond the Home Town team in St. Helena

Mayor Ellsworth and City Council candidate Leslie Stanton have combined as “the Home Town Community Ticket” in the forthcoming municipal election. This slogan deserves thoughtful examination.

Let us begin with the thought that the “home town” mentality over many years has not served our city well. It has not resulted in adequate revenues to support city services, city infrastructure, and a true pay-as-you-go government.

City service example: Public Works struggles to sweep our streets, maintain public buildings, and wash down downtown sidewalks. It seems chronically short of personnel.

Infrastructure example: Try riding a bicycle on Pratt Avenue (as I did last weekend); the back of an alligator would be smoother. The same is nearly as true of South Crane. For years, we have advocated moving to bicycles, a principal form of alternative transportation. But this is not feasible when many city roadways remain in such poor condition.

Pay-as-you-go example: our city has a significant pension liability for past municipal service. The result is that those who enjoyed the services (older residents) have shifted a major liability to newer residents, even future generations. This is “home town” mentality at its worst.

Two further thoughts: