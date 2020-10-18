 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden-Harris team is the Trojan Horse for the radical left

Biden-Harris team is the Trojan Horse for the radical left

{{featured_button_text}}
Star.jpg

My response to Council Member Anna Chouteau comments and support of the “Team Biden - Harris.

I am appalled reading your comments, that sounds like a paid political advertisement.

By supporting the Biden-Harris team, that is not representing the Democratic Party as we used to know, but a twisted version of deception.

The Biden-Harris team is the Trojan Horse for the radical left that’s purpose is to “Destroy America,” your America and my America.

People like you and others that have the deceptive illusion that the Socialist system of government is the "Workers Paradise" are greatly mistaken.

The only cure for people with similar ideas as yours would be is to spend years of your life in these so-called “Paradise,” losing your freedom, dignity, and living in fear.

I know, I have been there.

This is the way I see it, because, this the way it is.

Think about it.

Ferenc Brunner

St. Helena

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News