My response to Council Member Anna Chouteau comments and support of the “Team Biden - Harris.

I am appalled reading your comments, that sounds like a paid political advertisement.

By supporting the Biden-Harris team, that is not representing the Democratic Party as we used to know, but a twisted version of deception.

The Biden-Harris team is the Trojan Horse for the radical left that’s purpose is to “Destroy America,” your America and my America.

People like you and others that have the deceptive illusion that the Socialist system of government is the "Workers Paradise" are greatly mistaken.

The only cure for people with similar ideas as yours would be is to spend years of your life in these so-called “Paradise,” losing your freedom, dignity, and living in fear.

I know, I have been there.

This is the way I see it, because, this the way it is.

Think about it.

Ferenc Brunner

St. Helena