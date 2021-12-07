Bikes over residents

In 1989 it was the Wine Train that cut St. Helena in half. Today everyone has to know the schedule in order to travel between east side of the tracks and the west side of the tracks. Now it’s the Vine Trail that proposes to inconvenience St. Helena residents and businesses by subordinating them to bikes.

One of the bad options for the Vine Trail route is on Oak Avenue from Mitchell to Adams to Railroad. The Star of 11-25-21 states “Vine Trail executive director Phillip Sales said the Vine Trail is looking at ways to mitigate the loss of parking by opening up four spaces on the AT&T property (on Oak), 22 spaces at the former St. Helena Catholic School and creating 38 spaces at the St. Helena Elementary School…..” So Vine Trail wants two private property owners to turn their property into public parking??

I spoke to a St. Helena Catholic Church representative, asking what she thought of this plan. Problem is — nobody has told the church that their parking lot is now on the table for the convenience of the Vine Trail!!!!!!!! St. Helena Catholic Church is a busy place. Their only parking lot is at their former school property. Many times I arrive at my office at St. Helena Historical Society (tenant of the church) and the parking lot is full due to daily masses, Sunday masses, funerals weddings, Quinceañeras or other church events. On many days workers at Main Street businesses park there. This lot is used constantly.

If this route is chosen there will be no more street parking on Oak in those blocks and parts of Adams, eliminating 50 parking spaces. Want to dine at Goose & Gander? Sorry not much parking. Live on Oak and want to have guests over? Sorry not much parking. How about Coombs & Dunlap, Oak Avenue Catering, Design4 Salon, Chokolatte, Granados Hillman, Carnegie Building, Napa Valley Roasting Company. Sorry bikes come first. Adams Street Shipping & Sotheby Real Estate, you are favored, so Vine Trail wants to keep your parking. Simply saying everyone should not drive is not the reality of our daily lives!!

Find another route for the vine trail!

Mariam Hansen

St. Helena