Bill Ryan: St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth is not a true leader

I believe that a mayor who claims he did the work of other council members, city staff and volunteer committees is not a true leader. Geoff doesn’t seem to value or understand group effort, camaraderie, loyalty and the abilities of those who are hard at work behind the scenes.

Bill Ryan

St. Helena

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth responds: "I am proud of what I and we have accomplished in my first term as mayor of St. Helena. A good leader gives credit where credit is due, which is the entire council, the staff and community. Perhaps you didn’t read my ad, which clearly states in the first paragraph:

'Much has been accomplished in my time on City Council and in my first term as St. Helena’s mayor. With my leadership style and commitment to community, coupled with the dedication, advocacy, initiative and experience of the St. Helena City Council, Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, the city manager and staff, volunteer committees and numerous community organizations and residents, we have made great strides in handling many long-delayed, high-priority issues, as well as addressing other challenges that affect the quality of life in our community.'

I politely suggest you read the advertisement again.