Bill Ryan: St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth is not a true leader

In his recent half-page ad in the Star, Geoff Ellsworth took credit for city council decisions that occurred during his term as mayor. The truth is Geoff didn’t have a hand in most of this work. He just happened to occupy the office of mayor while it happened. As the Star Editorial Board noted on Sept. 10, “most of the heavy lifting on those projects was done by staff.”
Vice Mayor Paul Dohring wrote recently in the Star that effective mayors “understand that being a part of a team is profoundly meaningful because it creates a deeply fulfilling sense of pride, fellowship, camaraderie and loyalty. Relationships are not expendable, and neither is the city council.”
The city council is part of the leadership team in St. Helena government. The other members are the dedicated city staff and the volunteer committee members who contribute to projects on behalf of the people who live here. Virtually everything Geoff listed on that half-page ad was either accomplished by staff or brought forward and developed by other members of the city council. In the case of the General Plan, Geoff actually voted against its adoption, yet he lists its completion it as one of his achievements. My Mom once said, “that’s like a rooster taking credit for the sunrise.”
I believe that a mayor who claims he did the work of other council members, city staff and volunteer committees is not a true leader. Geoff doesn’t seem to value or understand group effort, camaraderie, loyalty and the abilities of those who are hard at work behind the scenes.
Bill Ryan
St. Helena
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth responds: "I am proud of what I and we have accomplished in my first term as mayor of St. Helena. A good leader gives credit where credit is due, which is the entire council, the staff and community. Perhaps you didn’t read my ad, which clearly states in the first paragraph:
'Much has been accomplished in my time on City Council and in my first term as St. Helena’s mayor. With my leadership style and commitment to community, coupled with the dedication, advocacy, initiative and experience of the St. Helena City Council, Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, the city manager and staff, volunteer committees and numerous community organizations and residents, we have made great strides in handling many long-delayed, high-priority issues, as well as addressing other challenges that affect the quality of life in our community.'
I politely suggest you read the advertisement again.
As far as the General Plan Update, my signature is on the document that leadership over the past decade had not been able to find consensus on to push forward, and yet within seven months of my taking office as mayor of St. Helena the job was done. I was in favor of passing the General Plan and my dissenting vote on the evening of May 14, 2019 had been made to be true to my word on some last minute fine tuning and the belief we should wait until the June 11, 2019 meeting to pass the plan when the full city council would be available for this significant and long awaited vote ('St. Helena City Council adopts updated General Plan').
It has been my honor to serve this community as mayor, and it is my hope and effort to continue doing so with a second term."
