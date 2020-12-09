Bon voyage, dear friend

Herb and I founded the Oakville Secret Dinner and Theater Society. The first meeting took place in the Opus One Grand Chai Tasting Room. The premier theme: A Tribute to Mel Brooks, featuring Blazing Saddles, The Producers (again), and History of the World Part I. The dinner was casual. Tour guides did their best to explain the pizza and cigar scented cellar the next morning.

Georrrge, that was my name as far as Herb was concerned, his greeting, always followed by some deft comment such as "do you know what that idiot so and so did," or "if that house bill passes get ready for..." then, when the kibitzing wound down, I would hear my favorite four Herb spoken words "let's go to lunch." And lunch we did.

Every Tuesday during the many years Herb and I shared CEO responsibilities at Opus One, we were installed on the small two table platform at Mustards Grill. Pork chop for Herb, skirt steak for me. To drink, Fumé Blanc (what else?).

Sage advice was another of Herb's skills. After retiring, Herb suggested I join him in some consulting ventures. The first pearl of wisdom regarding this new-to-me endeavor, "remember, a problem solved is a client lost," followed by "we can't guarantee that anything bad will not happen to you if you don't hire us." And his most metaphoric observation, "gossip is just like peanut butter. It's designed to be spread around."