Bon voyage, dear friend

When I first met him, Herb Schmidt was working for Mister Mondavi. Herb never called Bob anything other than Mr. Mondavi. His respect and loyalty to Robert and the Mondavi corporate family was resolute.
As a brand ambassador, Herb was in a class of his own. His approach to business was not at all traditional. I honestly don't ever remember Herb arriving or leaving a meeting with even a small scrap of paper. Budgets, timelines, end-of-year forecasts, long-range plans, not something he ever lost any sleep over. People and relationships were Herb's corporate currency, and it served Herb and his employers very well.
In 1989, when I was merging into the Napa Valley wine trade, Herb and his name were everywhere: "got a question about, well anything, you really should talk to Herb Schmidt," was usually the suggested and best course of action. His advice, always laced with pithy comments, little-known facts, and expansive political insight, was of great value to and appreciated by anyone fortunate enough to be in Herb's inner circle.
Herb and I shared something not always appreciated by the wine trade's muckety-mucks: his sense of humor. Over the years while driving to Tahoe or Lake Hennessy for an afternoon on the Marianna II, I bet we listened to “The 2000 Year Old Man” 50 times. Mel Brooks (just the mention of his name) would shift Herb's gears from pensive to frolic. When “The Producers” was the hottest show on Broadway, no one could get tickets. Dianne somehow managed to score a fist full of great seats -- twice Herb and I got to see the unseeable.
Herb and I founded the Oakville Secret Dinner and Theater Society. The first meeting took place in the Opus One Grand Chai Tasting Room. The premier theme: A Tribute to Mel Brooks, featuring Blazing Saddles, The Producers (again), and History of the World Part I. The dinner was casual. Tour guides did their best to explain the pizza and cigar scented cellar the next morning.
Georrrge, that was my name as far as Herb was concerned, his greeting, always followed by some deft comment such as "do you know what that idiot so and so did," or "if that house bill passes get ready for..." then, when the kibitzing wound down, I would hear my favorite four Herb spoken words "let's go to lunch." And lunch we did.
Every Tuesday during the many years Herb and I shared CEO responsibilities at Opus One, we were installed on the small two table platform at Mustards Grill. Pork chop for Herb, skirt steak for me. To drink, Fumé Blanc (what else?).
Sage advice was another of Herb's skills. After retiring, Herb suggested I join him in some consulting ventures. The first pearl of wisdom regarding this new-to-me endeavor, "remember, a problem solved is a client lost," followed by "we can't guarantee that anything bad will not happen to you if you don't hire us." And his most metaphoric observation, "gossip is just like peanut butter. It's designed to be spread around."
You could change Herb’s mood from whatever he was contemplating to sheer joy and affection with two words, Julianna and Devon. His shoulders would drop followed by a deep exhale while updating me as to their status and latest accomplishments. More often than not cost of Mickey’s new shoes would be included (I would always remind Herb to divide the cost of the shoes by four since Mickey was a horse). A framed Christmas-time photo of Herb, Devon and Julianna sitting on our sofa in Rutherford was one of the very few photos and mementos decorating his last bedroom in Napa.
God, I’m going to miss him.
George Scheppler
Osterville, Mass.
