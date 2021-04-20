Bonds, bonds, bonds

There has been a bit of back and forth regarding bond financing of our many infrastructure needs. I hope to clarify our understanding. Generally there are two types of financing used by municipalities: General Obligation Bonds (GO Bonds) and Revenue Bonds.

Typically GO bonds are used by cities to finance infrastructure projects such as roads, buildings, parks, storm drains, etc. that are part of the city and fully within the city limits. These bonds are repaid through property tax assessments of properties within the city limits. Given that a city’s “revenue” is generally received through taxation, GO bond financing is most appropriate for these types of city projects.

On the other hand, Revenue Bonds are typically used to finance infrastructure projects for water and wastewater as these types of entities receive their ”revenue” through use fees and delivery charges billed to customers on a monthly basis. Water and Wastewater assets are not owned by the city; they are separate legal entities and have different beneficial customers that include businesses and households outside the city limits.