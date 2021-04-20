Bonds, bonds, bonds

There has been a bit of back and forth regarding bond financing of our many infrastructure needs. I hope to clarify our understanding. Generally there are two types of financing used by municipalities: General Obligation Bonds (GO Bonds) and Revenue Bonds.
Typically GO bonds are used by cities to finance infrastructure projects such as roads, buildings, parks, storm drains, etc. that are part of the city and fully within the city limits. These bonds are repaid through property tax assessments of properties within the city limits. Given that a city’s “revenue” is generally received through taxation, GO bond financing is most appropriate for these types of city projects.
On the other hand, Revenue Bonds are typically used to finance infrastructure projects for water and wastewater as these types of entities receive their ”revenue” through use fees and delivery charges billed to customers on a monthly basis. Water and Wastewater assets are not owned by the city; they are separate legal entities and have different beneficial customers that include businesses and households outside the city limits.
The cost and repayment of financing water and wastewater projects through Revenue Bonds will be included in the annual and projected costs of running the water and wastewater operations. As a result, those financing costs are worked into the rates established and charged to the customers to ensure each customer pays a share of the financing. Only (and all) customers that benefit (use) the water and waste water systems would pay a portion of the financing to the extend they use the water and wastewater systems.
However, if the city mistakenly used GO Bonds to finance water and wastewater projects, even if you did not use city water or were on a septic system, you would be “charged” for the water and wastewater infrastructure projects through your property tax assessment. This is why GO Bonds aren’t used to finance water and wastewater projects. This is why Revenue Bonds are used to finance water and wastewater projects; so actual users are charged a share of the financing costs.
I hope this is helpful.
Mark Smithers
St. Helena