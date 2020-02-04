Thanks to everyone who helped make the 5th annual Bookmark Napa Valley, a benefit for St. Helena Public Library, another roaring success. Over 20 sponsors helped make this event possible, including Napa Valley Vintners, who once again demonstrated their commitment to our town as our top sponsor. (Please visit www.supportSHlibrary.org for a complete list of sponsors.)
Lisa Napoli returned for a third year as moderator, and led animated discussions with our visiting writers, Julian Guthrie and Daniel Handler. Special guest, St. Helena High School student, Taylor Buchanan, discussed her debut novel, “Abducted: A Stolen Girl’s Hero.”
Thanks to Meadowood Napa Valley for hosting the authors and to Opus One for treating them to a delightful reception before the event. We’re grateful to Oak Avenue Catering and Markham Vineyards and their teams for making the event run smoothly and to the Napa Valley wineries who donated wine. We’re indebted to our directors, library staff, and volunteers. Finally, we thank the 194 book lovers who attended and helped us raise more than $100,000 for our library.
Linnea Pearson
Chair, Board of Directors
Maria Criscione Stel
Executive Director
Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library