Both delighted and appalled at content in the St. Helena Star

I was appalled by the guest commentary by Mr. Warren who thought that we should seek to get a coronavirus infection to develop herd immunity. In reading the letters policy directly below his article: "A submitted commentary is judged based on the writer's connection with the issue, whether it's specific expertise or unique experience or insight." We already have a president who is touting a cardiotoxic malaria drug for prophylaxis and who has caused people to drink Clorox on his recommendation. Surely the community does not need another charlatan with no medical expertise causing innocent people to die.