The editorial “There is no substitute for action” is brilliant and timely. I endorse every word.
I would add the following: As a community, we should coalesce completely behind the editorial’s call for action. I have no doubt but that California and its political establishment support all components of the policy recommendations in the editorial.
The difficulty is at the national level. We cannot effectively prevent interstate shipment of arms into our communities of arms that we ban at the state level. National legislation is a must. With the change of control in the House of Representatives there is no excuse for not passing legislation that implements the policy goals in the editorial.
Even if not enacted in the next year or so, the fact of decisive House action will set up clear choices for the 2020 election. The American people need to understand where each and every legislator stands on meaningful gun control.
My belief is that voters nationally will overwhelmingly agree with the editorial.
Alan Galbraith
Mayor, City of St. Helena
Editor’s Note: The editorial was published in the Napa Valley Register on Sunday and is reprinted on this page.