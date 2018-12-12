We pay taxes to keep the IRS off our backs, and we pay private businesses in exchange for necessary goods and services.
But nonprofits are different – our support is entirely voluntary. We donate our money and time because these organizations help our communities thrive and do good deeds that reflect our personal values, from education to animal welfare.
We give because we want to give, not because we have to.
That’s why Napa Valley CanDo produces the annual Napa Valley Give Guide, a website and magazine that offers a convenient way to donate to local nonprofits.
Say that in the spirit of the season you want to donate $100 at nvgiveguide.org. You can earmark $50 for a family resource center, $20 for an athletic group, $20 for a group that works with animals, and $10 for a performing arts troupe.
Last week, volunteer representatives of Napa Valley CanDo and a few of the 46 featured nonprofits visited our editorial board. They see the Give Guide not as a competition for your dollars, but as a rising tide that raises all nonprofit ships.
The leaders of local nonprofits recognize that, deep down, they’re all working toward the same goal of strengthening our community fabric. That’s why you’ll see 46 nonprofits showcased side by side in the Give Guide.
There are a few tweaks this year. A new web link suggests non-monetary ways to help the featured nonprofits, from walking dogs at We Care Animal Rescue to painting scenery for Cafeteria Kids Theater to stepping up as an Angwin troop leader for the Upper Valley Girl Scouts.
The nonprofit-business partnerships are being played up this year, with many nonprofits pairing up with one or more businesses, individuals or charities that have pledged more than $34,000 in matching donations.
Although they share the same overarching goal of enriching the community, each group takes a different approach.
The Saint Helena Community Band is one of 13 groups appearing in the Give Guide for the first time. It features 40 band members – some of them second-home owners – who put on free concerts purely out of love. The only paid staff member is conductor Andy Collinsworth, Director of Bands at Sonoma State University. You’re probably familiar with their Fourth of July and Harvest Festival shows.
The Napa Valley State Parks Association recently handed over management of the Bale Grist Mill to the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, but the nonprofit still functions as the de facto “Friends” of the mill, Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. It recruits and trains millers who operate the mill’s complex machinery and provide tours. The association is looking to raise at least $200,000 to rebuild the mill’s enormous water wheel, which was last rebuilt in 1980.
The Upper Valley Girl Scouts includes four volunteer-led troops serving 50 girls, from St. Helena to Calistoga to Angwin and everywhere in between. Their activities help girls develop confidence, character, entrepreneurial skills, and the concept of shared responsibility. Perhaps most crucially, girls are provided with a healthy social network and exposed to responsible adults outside their own families.
Reading is Fun, a program of the Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley, gives books to more than 800 low-income kids per year, distributing them at Boys & Girls Clubs and affordable housing complexes. For some of the kids, it becomes the only book in the house.
St. Helena Preschool for All, Sunrise Horse Rescue, Cafeteria Kids Theater and Girls on the Run are a few of the other organizations that serve the Upvalley.
December is a special season of selflessness. We encourage you to make the Give Guide part of your family’s holiday routine, and discover the joy of giving, sharing, and building a stronger and happier community.
Look for the Napa Valley Give Guide around town or visit nvgiveguide.org.