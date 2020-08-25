Caloyannidis: Do you want White for mayor?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2018, Peter White opposed the helicopter initiative -- Measure D. There would be nothing wrong with that as people are entitled to their opinion. But using his position as St. Helena Councilman, Peter White resorted to misinformation and unfounded scare tactics.

He claimed that Measure D was illegal and if it were approved by the voters, helicopters would not be allowed to transport patients to hospitals and PG&E would not be permitted to use helicopters to replace power poles. All this, despite the available County Counsel’s Impartial Analysis assuring voters that emergency helicopter functions were excluded from the scope of Measure D.

Napa Valley voters – 61 per cent of them – were smarter than to believe Peter White. Measure D emerged victorious from a legal challenge, patients are still flown to our hospitals, helicopters are still used for emergency operations and PG&E uses them more than ever before. This says something about Peter White’s, fairness and the truth.