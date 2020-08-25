Caloyannidis: Do you want White for mayor?

In 2018, Peter White opposed the helicopter initiative -- Measure D. There would be nothing wrong with that as people are entitled to their opinion. But using his position as St. Helena Councilman, Peter White resorted to misinformation and unfounded scare tactics.
He claimed that Measure D was illegal and if it were approved by the voters, helicopters would not be allowed to transport patients to hospitals and PG&E would not be permitted to use helicopters to replace power poles. All this, despite the available County Counsel’s Impartial Analysis assuring voters that emergency helicopter functions were excluded from the scope of Measure D.
Napa Valley voters – 61 per cent of them – were smarter than to believe Peter White. Measure D emerged victorious from a legal challenge, patients are still flown to our hospitals, helicopters are still used for emergency operations and PG&E uses them more than ever before. This says something about Peter White’s, fairness and the truth.
But it gets worse. Well before his knee operation and still attending City Council hearings, Peter White was invited to defend his positions at community forums by the League of Women, Democrats of Napa Valley Club, Napa Valley Country Club and the Native Sons in St. Helena. He declined each and every one of them. This says something even more disturbing about Peter White.
St. Helena voters can decide if this man should be their mayor.
George Caloyannidis
Sponsor of Measure D
Calistoga
Editor’s Note: Peter White responds: Measure D was a measure that sounded nice, but was so poorly written that it created a mess for the City and many of the businesses we depend on for revenue and jobs.
In fact, had the Board of Supervisors not brought the sides together to stop legal challenges, we would still be mired in costly litigation. Through compromise and clarification, a divisive measure had been resolved.
The claim I used scare tactics is absurd hyperbole. I shared legitimate concerns raised by those who employ helicopters in the service of their businesses or clients, including farmers and essential utilities. The vagueness of the measure and the false narrative you and current Mayor Ellsworth professed, stirred fear in voters and put industry professionals on the defensive.
I did indeed have total knee replacement surgery on April 27. And yes, I attended City Council meetings, staff meetings and chaired the NVTA meeting in the weeks prior to my surgery. I felt an obligation to fulfill my public duties. Ironic that you would attack me for doing so. And while you might feel entitled to direct me to attend political functions, I had scheduling conflicts and was assured there would be a “No-on-D” representative at each of the forums.
