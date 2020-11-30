Caltrans listened after all

Many thanks to all the residents who expressed opposition to Caltrans plans to demolish the Sulphur Creek and York Creek Bridges. Locals wrote emails in Caltrans public comments and participated in meetings where this project was discussed. Caltrans planned to make plastic molds of the stones and remove them replacing them with “form molds” This would be what be seen on entering downtown St. Helena — north or south.
A special thanks to the experts in historic preservation at Napa County Landmarks: Bill Tuikka and Kara Brunzell. Their expertise and advocacy really helped our cause. I never expected Caltrans to listen to us and was happily shocked when they did.
Mariam Hovanesian Hansen
Research Director
St. Helena Historical Society
