Cartoon comment by Joan Martens Dec 29, 2020 21 min ago {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cartoon Comment by Joan Martens Tags Napanewsnow Commentary Joan Martens Fire Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Opinion Cartoon comment by Joan Martens Updated 1 hr ago Opinion Cartoon comment by Joan Martens Updated 1 hr ago Opinion Cartoon comment by Joan Martens Updated 1 hr ago