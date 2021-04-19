Cartoon comment by Joan Martens

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Letters: Chronicle article didn't come out the way I had hoped.
It is time to confront and counter the prejudice, discrimination and systemic racism in our communities and neighborhoods, activist Beth Lincoln says.
Letters: Much work remains to be done to increase diversity, inclusivity and equity in St. Helena and in Napa County.
Star Editorial Board: We all need to work together to conserve St. Helena's water.
Commentary: Tom Brown on the closing of Mills College and the importance (and inequities) of college athletics.
Letters: Hold a "reverse auction" to get the most affordable property.
Letters: Bonds could be used to finance St. Helena's water infrastructure equitably.
Letters: The St. Helena City Council can do better.
Letters: There are many risks in this approach.
To have compassion is not simply to pity someone at a distance, but to suffer with someone, says Pastor Jonathan Eastman.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.