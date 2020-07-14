Cartoon comment by Joan Martens

Disappointed with ‘Hometown Community Ticket’ in St. Helena

The "Hometown Community Ticket" of Mayor Ellsworth and Leslie Stanton, who is running for the St. Helena City Council, is not inclusive; instead, it excludes any of us who were not born here and are relative newcomers. It also excludes so many of us who have contributed to St. Helena.

