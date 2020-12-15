Celebrating the resilience of St. Helena

If you are thinking, well ,yeah, all that was then but what about now. Keep in mind, St. Helena is not in a vacuum. Every town and city has suffered considerably due to natural disasters and now the virus.

Furthermore, St. Helena, because of our relatively low number of hotel rooms, comparatively speaking, is suffering less than our neighbors whose economies are so much more dependent on transient occupancy tax (TOT) than we are.

I thank God and science that vaccines are on the way, but we still have challenging months ahead of us. We may lose more businesses. Who knows what all is going to happen? But of this we can be certain: St. Helena, the heart of the Napa Valley, is strong and resilient. We will get through every challenge. And we will remain one of the most beautiful, welcoming, and vibrant destinations on the map. I am so thankful to be a member of this community.