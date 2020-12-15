Celebrating the resilience of St. Helena

The Auditor of the State of California released a Fiscal Health of California Cities report dated 2017 which the state explains was the most recent year with complete fiscal information available. The higher the score, the fiscally healthier the city. And the winner is… St. Helena.
The report can be viewed at auditor.ca.gov/local_high_risk. I’ve selected well-known tourist destinations and neighbors from the list for perspective:
St. Helena 84.26
Beverly Hills 82.57
Yountville 81.66
Calistoga 68.74
Carmel-by-the-Sea 66.28
Napa 65.86
San Francisco 64.83
Santa Rosa 62.71
Sausalito 60.57
Healdsburg 60.20
Here’s more great news. Nearly six months have gone by so the numbers will have changed, but not the trend. The unemployment rate as of June 22, 2020:
St. Helena 7.1%
Napa 15.5%
Yountville 17.1%
Calistoga city 18.6%
If you are thinking, well ,yeah, all that was then but what about now. Keep in mind, St. Helena is not in a vacuum. Every town and city has suffered considerably due to natural disasters and now the virus.
Furthermore, St. Helena, because of our relatively low number of hotel rooms, comparatively speaking, is suffering less than our neighbors whose economies are so much more dependent on transient occupancy tax (TOT) than we are.
I thank God and science that vaccines are on the way, but we still have challenging months ahead of us. We may lose more businesses. Who knows what all is going to happen? But of this we can be certain: St. Helena, the heart of the Napa Valley, is strong and resilient. We will get through every challenge. And we will remain one of the most beautiful, welcoming, and vibrant destinations on the map. I am so thankful to be a member of this community.
The following are community resources should you need assistance: upvalleyfamilycenters.org; riandahouse.org; canv.org.
For mental health support the state of California offers CalHOPE Line: (833) 317-4673. Si habla español, la persona que contestó el teléfono será bilingüe o lo conectará inmediatamente con alguien que lo sea.
For updates on what is open in St. Helena: sthelena.com/st-helena-business-status.
Nancy Dervin
St. Helena
