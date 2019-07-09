The Chamber’s Summer Concert Series has concert goers rocking out at Lyman Park! The musical series, sponsored by St. Helena Family Dentistry, has had a number of great bands this summer. This year we also feature food, wine, farmers’ market vendors, desserts, and more for concert goers. The concert is every second and fourth Thursday of the month, from 6 to 8 p.m. Our last concert is Aug. 22. For more information and a schedule of the bands, you can go to our website www.sthelena.com.
The Chamber has several upcoming mixers for our members to gather, make friends and strengthen their business networks. Our August mixer, St. Helena’s Smoking’ Hot Summer Social is scheduled for Aug. 14 at Roadhouse 29 and Freemark Abbey (5:30-7 p.m.). We hope to see you there. Free for members, $20 for non-members.
The Chamber is also working on another free social-media workshop for our members who want to improve or establish a better presence in the social media world. Our most recent workshop featured Instagram stories and had a tremendous turnout at the CIA. It was great seeing a lot of our local businesses advancing their skills. For more information on our next advanced workshop, you can email me directly at amy@sthelena.com.
The Chamber just wrapped up shooting nine destination marketing tourism videos to highlight some of St. Helena’s best features! You can see some of those videos starting to roll out on social media and on our website this month. Videos are a great way to show off our town’s stunning wineries, hotels and, of course, our quaint downtown. Friendly reminder to follow us at @sthelenaca for some of the best: Travel and lodging tips, St. Helena highlights, behind-the-scenes winery tours, dining features and much more.
The Chamber and the city are working together to bring to you St. Helena Jingle All the Way 2019! This year we have partnered with a San Francisco roller skating company to bring Napa Valley’s first ever winter wonderland roller rink and light show to Lyman Park! It will be from Nov. 29 to Dec. 29. The Chamber could not do this event without the help of the city. We are grateful for the support. Save the date on your calendar.
Amy Carabba-Salazar is the CEO for the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.