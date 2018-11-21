The St. Helena City Council has its share of dynamic, loquacious personalities who revel in passionate debate over how to translate their ideals into sound public policy.
And then there’s Peter White, who likes to keep his mouth shut and concentrate on the nuts and bolts of government.
After spending almost two years on the Planning Commission and then eight years on the City Council, White chose not to seek another term. We invited him to meet with us for an exit interview, and we were pleased that the council’s most phlegmatic member was in a chipper and chatty mood, eager to reminisce about his 10 years of public service.
We were struck by his positivity. The close mayoral race is a sign that St. Helena is as divided as ever, but White is optimistic about the city’s future.
He said the current city staff, led by City Manager Mark Prestwich, is more skilled and efficient than it’s been at any time during his tenure.
Despite claims to the contrary, St. Helena has managed its water and wastewater systems well, White said, making up for years of inertia and neglect.
The city is on the verge of finally removing the Upper York Creek Dam and adopting the new General Plan. White’s only regret as a councilmember is tinkering with the General Plan a few years ago instead of passing it.
White is even optimistic about housing, pointing to advances in the construction industry that are making modular housing more viable and offering a potential solution to the shrinking of St. Helena’s middle class.
White spoke with pride about serving on the boards of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) and the Watershed Information Center and Conservancy (WICC).
As chair of the NVTA, he fostered congenial relations among representatives of various jurisdictions, and he helped secure a $1.6 million state grant to repair the sidewalks downtown. While serving on the WICC, he prodded city staff to work with the county and secure $800,000 for the removal of the Upper York Creek Dam.
White’s main concern relates to the council’s management of city staff. He’s worried about demoralizing staff by constantly asking them to change their priorities whenever a new issue bubbles up.
Staff already have their hands full with an ambitious three-year workplan, and continually shifting their focus will prevent them from getting anything done, White said. (To see the workplan, go to cityofsthelena.org and search for “goals and objectives.” The council will soon set new objectives for 2019.)
White has a good point. The city needs to maintain some flexibility to respond to emergencies and occasionally incorporate a new goal into its workplan, like the Youth Master Plan we endorsed a few weeks ago. But non-crucial matters should be prioritized according to their level of urgency and incorporated into the council’s goal-setting process.
This is the season of Thanksgiving. While it’s easy to remember to give thanks for family, friends, good health, and valiant firefighters, don’t leave out the stolid public officeholders like White who receive only minimal compensation in exchange for steering public policy, mediating intractable disputes, sitting through NVTA and WICC meetings, managing staff workloads, making tough decisions that are bound to tick people off, and occasionally accomplishing great things that enrich our town.
People like White do these things not because they’re lucrative or glamorous, but because they represent the lifeblood of local democracy.
Thanks, Peter.