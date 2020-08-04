You have permission to edit this article.
Choice on Nov. 3 seems simple & obvious

Choice on Nov. 3 seems simple & obvious

The Nov. 3 vote in St. Helena for mayor and city council seems extremely simple and obvious to me. Each voter needs to ask these elementary questions: Do you want St. Helena to remain an inclusive, secure and citizen-connected place to live? Do you want to keep the small town atmosphere that towns like Yountville, Calistoga and Napa lost with the overwhelming inundation of tourism? If so, then the choice is easy. Vote to re-elect Geoff Ellsworth for mayor and Leslie Stanton for city council.

Geoff ran a mere two years ago on the basic agenda of a transparent and a solid monetary policy. His basis for participating in St. Helena city government was to emphasize the absolute necessity of focusing on the environmental issues that are the core of our lives here and globally. It’s no longer OK to develop without understanding the real impacts. As he’s stated on numerous occasions, without a sustainable water supply, the value of everything we cherish in St. Helena is at stake. He grew up here, cares deeply about the community, and believes strongly in a diversified economy.

Leslie has exemplified through her decades of work at the library that she cares, wants to be involved, and would be honored to serve the community as a civil servant. She too, grew up here, raised a family here, and has been an integral part of the town her entire life. Her personality is one that generates trust and compassion. She is selfless and passionate about keeping St. Helena as we know it.

Do you want a diversified economy or just tourist-related developments? Do you want more hotels with the increased traffic and water usage? If the answer is no, the vote becomes very clear: re-elect Geoff and bring on Leslie.

Mike Hackett

Angwin

