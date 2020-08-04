Choice on Nov. 3 seems simple & obvious

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nov. 3 vote in St. Helena for mayor and city council seems extremely simple and obvious to me. Each voter needs to ask these elementary questions: Do you want St. Helena to remain an inclusive, secure and citizen-connected place to live? Do you want to keep the small town atmosphere that towns like Yountville, Calistoga and Napa lost with the overwhelming inundation of tourism? If so, then the choice is easy. Vote to re-elect Geoff Ellsworth for mayor and Leslie Stanton for city council.

Geoff ran a mere two years ago on the basic agenda of a transparent and a solid monetary policy. His basis for participating in St. Helena city government was to emphasize the absolute necessity of focusing on the environmental issues that are the core of our lives here and globally. It’s no longer OK to develop without understanding the real impacts. As he’s stated on numerous occasions, without a sustainable water supply, the value of everything we cherish in St. Helena is at stake. He grew up here, cares deeply about the community, and believes strongly in a diversified economy.