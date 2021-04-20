City Council members need to promote civility

Regarding your article, "UVDS calls for Mayors resignation" in last week's Star, I have the following comments. Geoff Ellsworth was a duly elected mayor, who for a second time won the majority of votes of St. Helenans. He was supported by many long-time residents for his dedication and public service.

All city council meetings should promote civil discourse and respectful communication of all opinions and personal attacks have no place in communications. City council member have a duty to uphold these standards as leaders.

Further, city council members need to assess how responsive they are to the citizens of town, versus their own personal views. Of the current city council members, only Geoff Ellsworth and Paul Dohring have responded to any of my emails regarding my concerns about issues in St.Helena.

Maxine Angell

St. Helena