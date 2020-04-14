City Hall initiative on hold

I have been beaten temporarily by the COVID-19 virus. The City Hall initiative has become collateral damage. There is no way I can get 400 signatures by May 3, the city's deadline.
I have spent thousands of dollars so far on the initiative, and trying to get the signatures by mailing it to every voter would cost thousands more. I will start over once the stay-at-home order is lifted. Then I will go door to door to get the signatures.
Even if you are against the initiative, you should still sign it. Then vote no on the ballot.
We have spent too much money foolishly on consultants. This has to stop. The last proposal by certain councilmembers is to tear down the library and build a City Hall-library complex for $38 million. This is after spending $200,000 fixing the flat roof on the library. I guess money does not matter to certain politicians.
It is sad that the four main ladies that work at the library every day have over 75 years working there. They have not been consulted to what the needs of the library are and they cannot say anything in public. I have personally met with a city councilman and Lin Weber (president of the library board) who both told me Leslie Stanton (head of the children's section) wants to expand outward. Leslie only wants to rearrange the interior. There are fewer children today using the library than 10 years ago. If you want the truth, ask Leslie yourself.
We are only a community of fewer than 6,000 residents. WE have to live within our means. We do not need a Taj Mahal.
Here are projected projects the city also needs to pay for: City Hall $20-$38 million, streetscape $25 million (does not include replacing all city services to commercial buildings), sewer plant upgrades $16 million, Crinella pump station $1 million, York Creek Dam removal $10 million, paving our streets $1 million per year for next 15 years, fixing our neglected infrastructure $20 million. Probably all these projections are too low.
As a retired contractor of 40 years here in St. Helena who has done massive projects, all the library needs is $5 million for interior upgrades and rearrangement. According to retired architect Tom Faherty, a two-story City Hall building should be built at the Main Street site. There could be windows on the south side to give the feeling you are in Lyman Park. Even the heirs of the Lyman family have endorsed this concept as long as there is no encroachment into the park.
One last comment. Presently, the City Hall site is zoned Central Business District, not Public/Quasi-Public. Thus, presently City Hall cannot be built at 1480 Main St. Our transparent City Council last May in adopting the General Plan slipped this zoning change in. You would have thought with the SHAPE Committee's number one choice to build City Hall at its present location this would have been brought up. There have been other people in the Star in favor of this also. Why were we not told of this zoning change? I did not know until my attorney for the initiative told me. Where is this transparency in our City Council?
Anthony Micheli
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!