City of St. Helena: Be a voice for racial equity & justice

We are participants of the Black Lives Matter Monday Vigil. Our focus – racial equity and justice. The weekly vigils (held every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at Lyman Park on Main Street) began as a local expression of the national movement demanding that the impacts of systemic racism, police brutality and racial equity on Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and other people of color be addressed in all areas of society, including: civic, private, business, education, employment, and housing.
In this time of heightened awareness, we recognize equal status and privilege is not shared by all in our community. The term “white supremacy” can easily generate a “not me” response among white folks and people who benefit from their proximity to whiteness — but the reality is that being white affords you to jog at 2 a.m., hold vigils in front of Lyman Park and the police station, and shop in our local stores without being followed. If you were Black, you’d be suspect.
As Desiree Adaway, equity consultant, said, “When I say all white people are racist, I’m not talking specifically about your character. I am talking about your socialization.” We recognize that as white people, it can be difficult to see manifestations of systemic racism in our nation and communities. White supremacy thrives on this disparity; we cannot address an issue we cannot see. This moment in history, in which we are all participants, is a crucial time to speak up and act for racial equity and justice.
On Tuesday, Aug. 25, we presented a public comment to the St. Helena City Council regarding our concerns. We asked them to make a commitment to becoming anti-racist and to update the “St. Helena Vision and Mission Statement” to reflect this commitment by the adoption of relevant resolutions. Here is the link https://sthelena.civicweb.net/document/42647.
In addition to the town hall currently being organized by Mayor Ellsworth, we recommend that staff develop, and council adopts, an action plan with defined goals, milestones, and planned or scheduled reporting on progress towards this commitment.
Our presentation to the council included four key areas that the plan should address:
Representation/Inclusion: Create pathways for civic engagement that value the perspectives of people of color
-Facilitate representation on council & committees to reflect St. Helena's diverse population;
-Establish a standard that all city government communications, websites, forms, and documents be provided in both Spanish and English;
-Acknowledge and honor the Indigenous history and cultures of the people upon whose land St. Helena sits;
-Provide facilitated community listening sessions - English/Spanish, day/evening/weekend.
Housing/Amenities: Recognize the housing inequities in St. Helena and the resulting segregation of communities;
-Support existing organizations which are focused on addressing equitable housing issues in St. Helena;
-Address availability and location of affordable family and worker housing;
-Assess availability and location of developed parks.
Education: Ensure city government and staff members are aware of and prepared to address systemic racism;
-Establish cultural awareness/sensitivity/communication education, including anti-racism & implicit bias training for all city employees;
-Extend the above education and training to all business owners and those residing in the UpValley community.
Policing/Public Safety: Re-imagine 21st-century public safety;
-Partner with local agencies and municipalities to expand services, including mental health;
-Provide implicit bias training every two years, including cultural awareness/sensitivity/communication education;
-Ensure reports are written in English/Spanish;
-Update policy manual as changes are made — for example, published policy still authorizes the carotid control hold;
-Follow Policy 392: Designate a community relations coordinator, a community advisory committee that reflects the demographics of the city, and conduct annual surveys as defined in the policy.
This is a consequential moment in our country and community. Time is of the essence and we hope you share our sense of urgency. Be a voice for racial equity and justice.
Franci Claudon
Nancy Dervin
Beth Lincoln
Luke Myers
Leslie Stanton
