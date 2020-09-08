City of St. Helena: Be a voice for racial equity & justice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are participants of the Black Lives Matter Monday Vigil. Our focus – racial equity and justice. The weekly vigils (held every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at Lyman Park on Main Street) began as a local expression of the national movement demanding that the impacts of systemic racism, police brutality and racial equity on Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and other people of color be addressed in all areas of society, including: civic, private, business, education, employment, and housing.

In this time of heightened awareness, we recognize equal status and privilege is not shared by all in our community. The term “white supremacy” can easily generate a “not me” response among white folks and people who benefit from their proximity to whiteness — but the reality is that being white affords you to jog at 2 a.m., hold vigils in front of Lyman Park and the police station, and shop in our local stores without being followed. If you were Black, you’d be suspect.