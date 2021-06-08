Clover Flat Landfill climate concerns

Climate disruption is happening now. We must be resolute in protecting planet livability for current and future generations. Children and grandchildren of today have a right to that future and we cannot allow outdated practices to compromise the critical need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) by year 2030 as recognized in proclamations by Napa County, the city of St. Helena and many others.

According to the EPA, landfills are the United States’ third largest source of methane emissions, and open landfills like Clover Flat produce significantly more greenhouse gasses than capped ones.

Methane is a greenhouse gas up to 35 times as potent as carbon dioxide as a driver of climate change. At a landfill, food and yard/organic waste decompose and release methane. In a recent public meeting it was learned 15% - 20% of GHGs in Napa County are associated with solid waste disposal.

Since Clover Flat landfill (a privately owned dump/landfill contracting with Napa County and Upvalley jurisdictions ) is the only active landfill in Napa County - located between St. Helena and Calistoga in a high fire tier canyon - it is unfortunate to conclude this one facility could be responsible for high volumes of GHGs in Napa County.