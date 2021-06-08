Clover Flat Landfill climate concerns

Climate disruption is happening now. We must be resolute in protecting planet livability for current and future generations. Children and grandchildren of today have a right to that future and we cannot allow outdated practices to compromise the critical need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) by year 2030 as recognized in proclamations by Napa County, the city of St. Helena and many others.
According to the EPA, landfills are the United States’ third largest source of methane emissions, and open landfills like Clover Flat produce significantly more greenhouse gasses than capped ones.
Methane is a greenhouse gas up to 35 times as potent as carbon dioxide as a driver of climate change. At a landfill, food and yard/organic waste decompose and release methane. In a recent public meeting it was learned 15% - 20% of GHGs in Napa County are associated with solid waste disposal.
Since Clover Flat landfill (a privately owned dump/landfill contracting with Napa County and Upvalley jurisdictions ) is the only active landfill in Napa County - located between St. Helena and Calistoga in a high fire tier canyon - it is unfortunate to conclude this one facility could be responsible for high volumes of GHGs in Napa County.
Garbage decomposition is a major contributor to global warming. We must ensure any operations such as recycling, composting and methane capture are done with modern best practices and as efficiently and safely as possible if we are to reach our climate goals.
Yet when Clover Flat landfill, owned and operated by Upper Valley Disposal Service (UVDS) for the previous six decades with no competitive bidding, recently came under review following a breach of contract due to serious violations and oversight failures, nobody looked at the climate impacts of allowing its operations to continue without comparative analysis for current best practices for reducing GHG emissions.
Our refuse must be processed somewhere, but there are more effective practices in waste treatment or diversion than what’s done at UVDS facilities.
This may be attributable to lack of competitive bidding and/or that contrary to best practices advocated by the EPA, the Upper Valley Disposal Service contracts all aspects of waste management in upper Napa Valley -- landfill, hauling and recycling -- leaving the door open to conflicts of interest and lax standards.
Violations and oversight failures at Clover Flat landfill/UVDS included many green waste/compost-related fires, an employee death, employee hospitalizations related to a chemical explosion and contact with unregulated radioactive waste, as well as contamination of Napa River waters that irrigate many Napa Valley vineyards (wildfire risks and risks to water supply relate directly to long range climate goals).
Even after these systemic failures, no comprehensive analysis was made to assess safety/health concerns affecting both the community and company employees -- and no analysis was made on climate impacts of continuing operations at this site when its ongoing practices are contrary to EPA guidance, and contrary to industry best climate practices.
UVDS also operates a recycle/compost facility between St. Helena and Rutherford amidst some of the best agricultural land in the world. Neighbors there recently filed a lawsuit citing fire risk, contamination risk and quality of life disruption from this growing operation, which intends to keep processing substantial tonnage of food waste for the next 25 years in the Upvalley, with associated impacts.
In fact no substantial analysis occurred with either of these facilities for carrying out Senate Bill 1383 related to food waste, a primary climate disruption concern.
While the resident population in upper Napa Valley may not have increased substantially over previous decades, the increase in winery/event/hotel/restaurant approvals has resulted in substantial refuse increases that must be properly managed.
We are part of the Bay Area region and have an obligation to work cooperatively for best long range climate solutions -- solutions that should consider all options.
There are other refuse companies in Napa County and the Bay Area that could bring economies of scale, along with enough capacity to service the upper Napa Valley while offsetting impacts like Vehicle Miles Travelled. There are waste processing facilities in less environmentally sensitive locations - not in one of Napa County’s most important water source areas and not in high fire tier and prime agricultural regions. These other operations are better positioned to meet current climate, fire-safety, and workplace safety goals through enhancing waste stream diversion and bringing to bear available economies of scale.
Cutting corners on climate standards makes no sense when climate tragedies like wildfire, flood or drought are already impacting our communities and loved ones.
Again, we are in a climate disruption/emergency now and must resolutely demand best climate practices for the sake of current and future generations.
Operations that do not put us in the best position to reach our climate goals must transition out.
Note: I am submitting this letter as an individually elected public official in the position of mayor of St. Helena, but the opinions expressed herein are mine individually and do not represent the positions of the St. Helena City Council or the city of St. Helena.
Geoff Ellsworth, Mayor
St. Helena