(The city of St. Helena issued the following press release on Friday.)

The city of St. Helena is committed to ensuring accurate information is available to the public, particularly in matters pertaining to community development and planning. In response to recent online misinformation regarding the Hunter Subdivision project, the city of St. Helena is re-releasing the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document to provide accurate details to the community.

The Hunter Subdivision project, which had its most recent public hearing during a special meeting of the St. Helena City Council on May 1, aims to provide additional housing options within the city of St. Helena, helping the city meet its state-mandated housing needs. The Hunter Subdivision project includes 87 homes, comprised of 51 single-family homes, 25 multi-family units and 11 accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

Unfortunately, the project has been subject to misleading information disseminated through various online channels, most recently on NextDoor and with a petition on Change.org that includes an outdated FEMA flood map and other incorrect information. Recognizing the need to counter this misinformation, the City continues to take proactive measures to ensure residents have access to accurate and up-to-date information. This includes providing information on a special page of its website at cityofsthelena.org/planning/page/hunter-subdivision.

Among the factual errors in the text of the Change.org petition is a statement that “FEMA no longer uses the concept of ‘100-year flood zones.’” This is incorrect, as noted on FEMA’s own website regarding their new “Risk Rating 2.0” process. Under the heading of “What’s Not Changing Under Risk Rating 2.0” is a statement about FEMA’s flood insurance rate maps (which show 100- and 200-year flood zones, along with other flooding information). This section states that “… critical flood mapping data is necessary and essential for communities. It informs floodplain management building requirements and the mandatory purchase requirement.”

The Change.org petition also mischaracterizes FEMA’s Risk Rating 2.0 process, suggesting that FEMA has concluded that, “… the risk of catastrophic floods and failing levies in certain high-risk areas is so volatile as to be unpredictable.” This is not the case. In fact, the Risk Rating 2.0 is a program that uses modern technology covering a wide range of factors to more accurately set the price of flood insurance. According to FEMA, “FEMA is now able to equitably distribute premiums across all policyholders based on home value and a property’s flood risk, and set rates that are fairer and more equitable.”

“It is important for the community to understand that FEMA’s ‘Risk Rating 2.0’ system is simply a more holistic way of looking at flood risk,” said Joseph Leach, PE, Director of Public Works for the city of St. Helena. “Before version 2.0, the rating system was based on two primary factors, the elevation of the property and the elevation of flood water. With Risk Rating 2.0 many other factors are now included. These include flood frequency, types of flooding and the cost to rebuild. These factors and others are then used to set insurance rates. The system does not move away from flood zones, which are still mapped by FEMA and used to set flood insurance rates. This new system is much like how vehicle insurance policy prices are set. Those policies do not just look at the vehicle driven, but take a more holistic approach by considering the driver’s age, their driving record, the type and age of the car, how many miles per year are driven, etc. Risk Rating 2.0 is very much the same, but for flood insurance.”

Another misrepresentation on the Change.org website is the FEMA map, which uses an outdated FEMA map and shows conditions before the new flood control levee on the Napa River was installed. Additionally, it shows the Hunter Subdivision project boundary incorrectly and in the wrong location on the map. The city has republishing the correct map on its website, showing the most recent FEMA data (after the construction of the Napa River levee). It shows the Hunter Subdivision project as having a 0.2% or lower annual flood risk (a 1-in-500 chance in any given year) due to the presence of the levee.

More information about FEMA’s “Risk Rating 2.0” can be found at fema.gov/es/node/467888.

The FAQ documents for the Hunter Subdivision project serve as a comprehensive resource, addressing common questions and concerns raised by residents. The FAQs provide clear and concise information on various questions, including:

Is the Hunter Project in a Floodplain?

How will the Hunter Project Comply with Water Neutrality Requirements?

Will the Hunter Project affect emergency evacuation?

Will we lose access to trails and open space?

Will the Hunter Project provide affordable housing?

Will the Hunter Project create traffic congestion?

The city of St. Helena encourages residents to consult the re-released FAQ document as a reliable source of information on the Hunter Subdivision project. It can be accessed on the City's official website at cityofsthelena.org/planning/page/hunter-subdivision. In addition to the FAQ document, the page also provides an FAQ on the levees, a tentative project map and a video presentation.

The city suggests that persons concerned with the potential for flooding on the Hunter Subdivision site refer to the correct, updated FEMA maps, and the correct information on the Risk Rating 2 program, available online at fema.gov/flood-insurance/risk-rating.

The City Council is scheduled to have the final public hearing on this item on June 7 at 6 p.m. at Vintage Hall.

Additional questions about the project can be directed to Eric Norris, Principal Planner, at enorris@interwestgrp.com or Maya DeRosa, Community Development Director, at mderosa@cityofsthelena.org.

The city of St. Helena remains committed to upholding transparency, community involvement and accurate information dissemination. By re-releasing the Hunter Subdivision FAQ document and providing platforms for public engagement, the city continues to welcome an informed and inclusive decision-making process.