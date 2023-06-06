Civility is a vital grease that allows communities to function smoothly. Shelby Joy Scarbrough’s latest book “Civility Rules!” shows how communities can strengthen themselves and build better unions when individuals adopt a personal practice of civility. Given today’s rise of social media and decline of civility, Scarbrough’s book seems timely — especially for our small town.

Civility is more than just being polite. It is about approaching our community’s issues and challenges with a spirit of collaboration, focusing first on our common ground, stepping into the shoes of the other with empathy and humility, and teaching others to do the same. It is also about being mindful of excessive fault-finding.

Civility is hard work; it requires each of us to remain in the present moment and to be mindful of our actions, even with those with whom we have strong differences of opinion. Civility fosters respect, trust, and a sense of belonging. By modeling and practicing civility, our city council, city staff and community can set an expectation that vigorous debate and vetting of ideas can be respectful and productive, leading to better community engagement and better outcomes.

Our nation was founded by people who believed they were creating a system of governance that would enable citizens to work together constructively, whatever their differences of opinion. But the system relied upon those citizens treating each other with patience, tolerance, and respect. As destructive as incivility can be in everyday life, it is particularly harmful in small-town, local government.

Local government is about solving practical problems, so anything that interferes with effective, respectful communication renders nearly impossible the vital jobs our city employees do day in and day out. Moreover, our ability to attract and retain capable and motivated staff is an important determinant of how satisfied our citizens are likely to be with the city’s performance. Anything we do that reduces staff morale is ultimately counterproductive for our community.

Unfortunately, some community members — through social media, emails, texts and telephone calls — have displayed impatience, intolerance, and disrespect by harassing or intentionally shaming our city employees. Some have used social media platforms to disseminate misinformation regarding city issues or to trade in rumor, insinuation, intimidation, ridicule, or whisper campaigns directed at specific city employees, apparently hoping to encourage others to pile on with more attacks. These actions are not just troubling and unproductive, but highly demoralizing at a time when we all need to be working together.

Most of these attacks appear to be the result of residents believing staff is not doing enough or moving fast enough to resolve an issue or that staff is processing work on a project or initiative that the individual finds objectionable. But let’s all keep in mind that it is our city employees who helped us recover from the pandemic and local fires, who serve us every day by repairing our long-neglected infrastructure, and who help the City Council address issues that will strengthen our community for years to come. Please remember that our city staff are doing their jobs as best as they can with limited resources and stressed capacity.

Even though disagreement plays a necessary role in governance and politics, the issue is how one expresses that disagreement. We believe the key is to focus on the strengths and weakness of proposed solutions to community problems — not to engage in personal attacks against those who have or favor different solutions. And we can all better listen for the concerns and values that underlie people’s diverse perspectives to try to identify points of agreement and common ground.

Each of us is individually responsible for making St. Helena a better community. With that in mind, let’s make a conscious decision to:

• Embrace diverse points of view.

• Separate people from the problem.

• Call out misinformation, personal attacks and bullying tactics when we see it.

• Open a dialog on how best to hold ourselves, each other, and our platforms accountable for being more civil.

• Create an environment in which we can discuss and disagree and do so in a respectful manner, even on issues about which we are passionate.

• Perhaps take up our differences privately with the person involved and have a courageous conversation with them.

Those with whom we disagree on these civic matters are not our enemies, and our elected officials and city staff are certainly not our enemies. Our town has much work to do going forward. Together, we can get it done.

What are your thoughts on how we can more fully embrace civility in our community? We’d like to hear your ideas. Thank you for reading.

Paul Dohring, Mayor

City of St. Helena

Eric Hall, Vice Mayor

City of St. Helena

(Dohring is the mayor of St. Helena and Hall is vice mayor. The opinions expressed herein are theirs individually and are not intended to represent the official positions of the City of St. Helena or the St. Helena City Council.)