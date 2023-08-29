Dear St. Helena Community,

As the executive director of St. Helena Preschool For All, I am honored to share a story of promise, perseverance, and the transformative power of community support.

When our organization embarked on this journey in 2010, we weren’t quite sure what our impact would be in our community. As time went by and we began to connect with families we began to see how powerful this opportunity was for families. Now we envision a future where every child, regardless of their background, could access the gift of high-quality early childhood education. We recognized that this opportunity for both children and families can be transformative, and we were determined to make a difference.

Today, as I reflect on our journey, I'm filled with gratitude for the strides we've made and the lives we've touched. Over the years, we've opened doors of opportunity for more than 248 children and their families, fostering a love for learning and setting the stage for their success.

However, I must be candid. While our commitment remains unwavering, we've faced challenges along the way. The truth is, the journey to provide equitable education for all hasn't always been easy, but at the core of our organization we have always put our families first, which is something that continues to guide our direction.

We could not have come this far without the steadfast support of some of our incredible partners — the Roger J. Trinchero Family Foundation, St. Helena Unified School District, the city of St. Helena, and the St. Helena Rotary Club are just a few of the many organizations and individuals we are honored to call our partners. Their dedication and belief in our mission has been a tremendous part of our success in the community.

Our organization is currently in the last day of the St. Helena Rotary’s Preschool Promise Campaign, which represents a pivotal opportunity for our community to create a direct impact on a child and their family. This campaign aims to remove financial barriers, ensuring that children can experience the enriching opportunity of early childhood education. It's a promise to our children, our community, and our future.

As I reflect on my time as director, I realize how fortunate I have been to work with so many families, who continue to be an extended part of our organization.

If you are reading this today, I am reaching out with a heartfelt plea on behalf of our children and families currently enrolled in our program. Our Preschool Promise Campaign is an urgent call to action. We've raised $29,350 of our $40,000 goal to help ensure that families who apply for our program have access to a transformative education. This is a promise we can't fulfill alone; it requires the collective effort of every member of our community.

Your support can change lives. Your donation, no matter the size, can ignite a spark of curiosity in a child's mind. Your involvement can send a powerful message to families that we are a community that takes care of its own.

So, I ask you to rally around our organization. Join us in this mission to empower futures through education. Your contribution can light up a child's world, shape their dreams, and set them on a path to success.

Visit our website at shpreschoolforall.org to make a donation. Share our campaign with your friends, family and colleagues. Spread the word that together, we are making a promise — a promise to uplift, educate and empower.

Thank you for your unwavering support, and a special thank you to our community sponsors for making the promise:

PROMISE MAKER ($5,000): Robert and Jean Edwards, Jennifer Lamb.

PROMISE PARTNER ($2,500): Central Valley, Sunshine Foods.

PROMISE SUPPORTER ($1,000+): Anonymous, Margo Kennedy, Honig Winery, Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance, Kathleen Patterson, Jack and Pam Preston, John Sales, Mike and Ann Thomas, and Jeff and Cindy Warren.

Together, we can make a positive change, and I am grateful to stand beside you in this journey of promise.