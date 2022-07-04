Commentary: Remembering Bob Fellion

Even when you know a loved one is near the point of passing away, when the news breaks it still feels like an avalanche.

The Napa Valley, most notably St. Helena and Calistoga, felt the effect when the news broke on Facebook that Robert Fellion (known as Bob) died after a lengthy illness on Saturday. Fellion, who graduated from St. Helena High in 1963 and married his high school sweetheart (Carol), was famous and connected throughout the Napa Valley. His connections were especially prominent Upvalley. Besides Carol, he is also survived by Steve (brother), Carice and Julie Ann (daughters), Sean and Jerome (son-in-law). There are four grandchildren (Tess, Luc, Gannon, and Morgan).

Fellion and his family relocated from El Sobrante to St. Helena when he was in high school. Little did Fellion know then the lasting impact he made throughout Napa Valley would be so compelling. As of press time, there is no definitive date or venue on any services.

Fellion was a three-sport athlete for the St. Helena Saints, playing football, basketball, and track and field. Fellion was a member of the Saints football team that won 46 consecutive games and went 53 games without a loss from 1960 to 1965.

Fellion was a highly visible figure through his community volunteerism that involved any and all things youth and high school sports. Fellion’s giving personality, however, was not limited to the athletic arena and included Calistoga Rotary, emcee for the Fourth of July parade, judging the Christmas parade, and Saints Athletic Association Fajita Fest fundraising. Among other things, Fellion was honored as the Grand Marshal for the Fourth of July parade in Calistoga in 2018. That list offers a good sample of the volunteer venues to which Fellion contributed, and I apologize if I’m leaving any out.

Fellion was also famed for purchasing sandwiches and drinks for sports teams, charging nary a dime in the process. In translation, he took the “it is better to give than receive” approach. He owned and operated Fellion’s Deli in Calistoga from 1984 to 1988. During that span, Fellion frequently hosted the Calistoga High football team for breakfast on Friday mornings while watching game film.

Fellion’s personality earned him the nickname “handshake coffee break” courtesy of Carol. Fellion was especially in his element as an auctioneer. The rhythmic repetition of numbers and filler words flowed out of his mouth naturally.

My first encounter with Fellion came in April 2004 at the Saints Athletic Association Fajita Fest. On that evening, the organization honored George Davis, for whom Fellion played. I had been on the Upvalley beat for only three months out of my nearly 11-year tenure. Because I have family roots on my mom’s side in St. Helena, Fellion and numerous teammates present that evening introduced themselves to me as if they'd known me for my entire life.

That moment was when I realized “I belong on this beat.” Within Fellion’s supportive personality was a sense of humor. He loved my Archie Bunker and Al Davis impersonations.

Fellion had an infectious personality that made it easy to have people drawn to him. Fellion loved his family and his community. If his kids or grandchildren had an event, Bob and his family were there. Fellion was also often there if it did not involve family.

When he was not being a great husband, father, or grandfather, he was a selfless volunteer that had an “everyone’s friend” appeal. Fellion had a love of life and people. I never remember Fellion not having a smirk or a smile on his face. Covering two communities as I did for 11 years carried a lot of pressure and at times a fast-paced life that could put me on edge. Once I saw Fellion, he had a way of calming my nerves.

Covering two communities was another way that I found Fellion relatable. Though St. Helena and Calistoga are only nine miles apart, there are rivalry elements in some segments that resonate both athletically and socially. As one that covered both communities and deemed it important to develop relationships, I found that following Fellion’s lead was a good way to go.

In that respect, he was similar to his former classmate, Jim Hunt, who passed away in July 2017. Hunt was a three-sport athlete at St. Helena High who went on to play football at UC Berkeley. Like Fellion, Hunt had deep ties to both St. Helena and Calistoga. He diligently compiled record books for both and took a significant role in establishing the St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame. Hunt was also the football head coach at Calistoga High from 1978 to 1985, which many consider the golden age of Calistoga football.

Fellion was a man for all seasons and at times his volunteerism went outside of Napa County. When a loved one passes, the phrase “Rest In Peace” is commonly uttered. Fellion was so active during his nearly eight decades on this Earth that I don’t know how much he will rest in peace even in heaven.

Bob, whether you are resting or not, your legacy in this region will not be duplicated and I say that quite confidently. I’m in no hurry to get to heaven but I have no doubt we will meet again some day.