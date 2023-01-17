Commentary: Semi-skinny dipping under Nevada Falls

“Heaven knows that John the Baptist was not more eager to get all his fellow sinners into the Jordan than I to baptize all of mine in the beauty of God’s mountains.” — John Muir

A glorious sunrise spread its warmth over the eastern Sierra and began melting the frost on our sleeping bags. The students grabbed a light breakfast of a PowerBar, tea and gorp and quickly repacked their backpacks preparing for a 10-mile-hike down 5,000 feet to their base camp at Yosemite Valley. It was a great day to be alive.

A couple of hours later we had hiked 6 miles and descended 3,500 feet to a spot near the pool at the base of Nevada Falls. We were hot, tired, sweaty and dirty and the prospect of taking a refreshing dip in the chilly water was exciting. After climbing over some large boulders, we arrived at the inviting pool.

The students quickly took off their boots and socks and then, as if one of them had flashed a secret signal, they all stripped down to their underwear. My face flushed red-hot with acute embarrassment and my mind frantically raced to find a solution to the chaotic, unplanned event. The guys were covered adequately by either boxers or briefs; however, some of the girls were wearing scanty, lacy garments that could have been purchased at Victoria's Secret.

Knowingly or not, the girls were demonstrating the principle of “less is more,” and were exposing views that were normally considered not appropriate for public display.

At the beginning of each new class I shared the adage, “If you want to find out what kind of friend you have, take him/her camping and you’ll see.” The adage proved to be profoundly prophetic.

I tried to avoid looking at them and looked upward at the trees and sky. I too was hot and tired and yearned for a dip in the refreshing water, but the thought of frolicking in the pool with nearly naked students was terrifying. I turned my back to them and hiked a short distance away from the pool, remaining close enough in case they needed my assistance.

As I sat in the shade of a tall fir tree, it occurred to me that they had mysteriously reversed the arrow of time and returned to the Garden of Eden and were exulting in their innocence and celebrating the moment. The spirit of John Muir abided.

Then a wave of fear surged through my body as I shuddered to imagine how parents, my principal, the superintendent of schools and school board members might respond to news of the semi-skinny-dipping event. One of the school board members was an overt critic of me and our program and I imagined him pronouncing; “Have you heard the latest? He baptized a semi-naked class in a Yosemite waterfall?”

After a very long 30 minutes, they emerged from the pool, put on their clothing, socks and boots and joined me, and we returned to the trail back to base camp.

Later in the evening, as we huddled around the evening campfire circle, unlike the typical jovial chatter, there was a subdued mood. Some students sat in numbed silence. One suggested that there were no words to describe the waterfall event. Another opined that words would only devalue the experience. However, slowly a theme began to emerge that most were in a state of awe and rapture because of the miracle of life they experienced. Perhaps one girl summarized it best when she boldly pronounced, “While I was standing under the 600-foot column of pounding water a lot more than my body was being washed. I have never felt cleaner in my life!”

At bedtime, I was bone-tired and in dire need of sleep, but my mind was reeling due to a massive sensory overload. Eventually, though, just before I dozed off, two words emerged out of my personal cloud of unknowing; “Immaculate Baptism.”

Several years after I retired from teaching, I decided to pay homage to Muir by compiling some of the adventures that he inspired into a book titled "Biodesign Out for a Walk." Of course, the “semi-skinny dipping” story emerged and coincidentally connected my panic attack to Muir.

Muir described everything he saw in nature in meticulous detail. However, for me to follow his style would require me to describe images that would more likely appear in Playboy magazine than in an essay about high school biology students interacting with nature.

Muir is widely regarded as the wildest of the world’s great naturalists. He was my primary mentor and because of him I experienced many extraordinary adventures in the wilderness. Even so, I doubt that neither Muir nor I (in our wildest dreams) could have imagined encountering a high school advanced biology class, clad in skimpy undies, responding to his invitation to be baptized in a Yosemite waterfall.