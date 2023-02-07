The St. Helena Unified School District proudly announces a new feature on its website, "Heard It Through the Grapevine." This feature provides the community with a platform to ask questions about the district and transparently receive accurate information.

I will monitor this feature and respond to questions promptly to ensure that accurate information is readily available to the public. In addition, the district will post the question and narrative response on the website. Finally, this feature aims to address potential misinformation on social media platforms.

By having a dedicated space for the community to ask questions and receive answers, the school district aims to promote transparency and build trust with the community. This feature is a significant step toward fostering open, honest communication between the district and its stakeholders.

We encourage the community to take advantage of this new feature and ask any questions they may have about the district. We are excited about this new opportunity and are committed to providing the community with accurate information. However, please note that this feature is not for public records requests or questions regarding personnel.

In conclusion, the "Heard It Through the Grapevine" feature on the St. Helena Unified School District website is an exciting new addition that aims to enhance transparency and build trust with the community. We look forward to answering your questions and keeping you informed.

Rubén Aurelio

Superintendent, St. Helena Unified School District